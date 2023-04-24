First, we found out that Fox News and Tucker Carlson “have agreed to part ways,” effective immediately. That’s a pretty big deal, as Fox News is by far the most widely watched 24-hour news network.

But it turns out that there can be shakeups at lower-rated networks, too. Like at CNN, where problematic and reliably annoying host Don Lemon has just been let go:

Also has an “effective immediately” vibe.

DON LEMON ALSO OUT AT CNN https://t.co/1ncQq4ekpi — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) April 24, 2023

Dang.

You were past your prime https://t.co/4KEJ4JbR7Y — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 24, 2023

Guess so. Geez!

Not that we’re sorry to see him go or anything, but is there some kind of big Media Purge happening that we weren’t aware of?

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON?!?! https://t.co/l42IdPwt86 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2023

We don’t know, but obviously we’re going to keep an eye on this. And taking bets on who might be next on the chopping block, of course.

Who are you putting your money on? By our calculations, it’s MSNBC’s turn to fire someone.

Congrats Twitter. A little something for everyone today. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 24, 2023

Enjoy it while you can.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

