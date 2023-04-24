Just a short time ago, Don Lemon tweeted out this statement revealing that CNN had fired him out of nowhere, without any warning whatsoever. He was stunned, do you hear him? Stunned.

Well, apparently CNN’s PR team was pretty stunned themselves by Lemon’s statement. Because their official Twitter account has just issued a very different statement:

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

Whoa, whoa, whoa … this is gettin’ juicy now.

I'm not sure who I trust less https://t.co/Y99iOWF86W — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 24, 2023

That’s a really good point. On the one hand, we wouldn’t trust Don Lemon as far as we can throw him.

are you telling me lemon is less than truthful??? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 24, 2023

On the other hand, CNN is CNN, and they’ve given us no reason to trust them any more than we trust Don Lemon. So who’s lying? Is either side telling the whole truth?

Well you paid him to lie for 17 years. I am not surprised he lied. — Joe Soel (@JoeSoel2) April 24, 2023

We’re interested to find out what actually happened, of course. But in the meantime, you can bet that we’re gonna enjoy watching this whole spectacle play out. We’re going to treat like the gift that it is.

Now this, this is the drama I live for. — 🇺🇸 (@hihi1212) April 24, 2023

Just hook it to our veins.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

