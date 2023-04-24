Just a short time ago, Don Lemon tweeted out this statement revealing that CNN had fired him out of nowhere, without any warning whatsoever. He was stunned, do you hear him? Stunned.

Well, apparently CNN’s PR team was pretty stunned themselves by Lemon’s statement. Because their official Twitter account has just issued a very different statement:

Whoa, whoa, whoa … this is gettin’ juicy now.

That’s a really good point. On the one hand, we wouldn’t trust Don Lemon as far as we can throw him.

On the other hand, CNN is CNN, and they’ve given us no reason to trust them any more than we trust Don Lemon. So who’s lying? Is either side telling the whole truth?

We’re interested to find out what actually happened, of course. But in the meantime, you can bet that we’re gonna enjoy watching this whole spectacle play out. We’re going to treat like the gift that it is.

Just hook it to our veins.

