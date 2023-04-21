We need more class in Congress, obviously. But we also need more sass.

That’s where GOP Rep. Thomas Massie comes in. He’s always willing to get #SassyWithMassie, like he did here in response to a troll trying to own him with a poorly done depiction of Massie transforming into Mitch McConnell:

When trolls try to use photo apps and even the apps reject their BS. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CXxGgkNC51 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 21, 2023

Yeah, it doesn’t look like the app was terribly impressed by the troll’s attempt. But maybe we’d all be impressed by this troll’s take on Massie’s tweet:

You pay $8 for a checkmark. — Pentii the Patriot (@MAGAscumhunter) April 21, 2023

Presumably that was meant to be a mic drop on Massie, but Massie saw it differently. In fact, he saw an opportunity to drop a mic of his own — a much bigger one — on the troll. And, of course, he relished that opportunity and seized on it:

That’s a good tweet, right there. Actually, that’s a great tweet. Not only does it sting on a superficial “you just got owned” level, but it also reminds us that taxpayers pay for all kinds of stupid crap for politicians who are more than capable of paying for it themselves.

Well played🤣 — Noel Olinde (@TheCajunLibert1) April 21, 2023

That’s how you troll. Well played, Congressman. https://t.co/pLJYSlBp4V — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) April 21, 2023

***

***

