It’s possible that missed this, because it happened on MSNBC. And generally speaking, if it happened on MSNBC, it’s not worth spending much time on.

But we’re making an exception for this, because it’s a genuine, legitimate outrage. We’re talking about MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan’s bizarre and, quite frankly, deranged campaign to not just discredit, but completely destroy independent journalist and “Twitter Files” contributor Matt Taibbi.

From earlier this month:

OK, but why would anybody want to watch that? Especially when we all know how Mehdi Hasan operates?

Independent investigative journalist Lee Fang knows how Mehdi operates, and he extensively documented the myriad issues with Hasan’s supposed own of Taibbi:

So Taibbi wasn’t lying under oath, then? How do you like that?

Mehdi doesn’t like that. He doesn’t like that at all:

Mehdi’s not accusing anyone of perjury! He’s just accusing someone of deliberately lying under oath! Don’t get it twisted.

Speaking of repeating demonstrably false claims, what would you call what Mehdi Hasan is doing?

Almost as if Mehdi Hasan wouldn’t know actual journalism if it spat in his face.

Oh well. Apparently it doesn’t matter whether Taibbi’s testimony was accurate and correct. Looks like Mehdi Hasan got what he came for.

Mehdi’s probably quite pleased with himself now that a member of Congress threatening to have Matt Taibbi thrown into prison:

Oh.

Yes it is. And ironically, Stacey Plaskett happens to be a ranking member on this particular House Judiciary subcommittee:

Ranking member of House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government threatens journalist with imprisonment for reporting on the weaponization of the federal government.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

We sure have come a long way.

So when can we expect the firefighters to rally to Taibbi’s defense? Maybe when hell freezes over.

***

***

