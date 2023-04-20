OK, we’re a little confused. See, lately, we’ve been hearing a lot from Democratic politicians about how important it is to let trans women — aka biological men — participate in women’s sports and compete against biological women. Because there are tons of trans women who just want to have a chance to show that they’ve got what it takes to stack up against the vagina owners, and if you disagree with that, you’re a transphobic bigot.

But here, we’ve got Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries saying that when it comes to trans women in women’s sports, “extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to sensationalize an issue that doesn’t really exist in the way that they are falsely portraying”:

Hakeem Jeffries: Biological males competing against women in sports is an issue that “doesn’t really exist.” pic.twitter.com/DGnfeHte6Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

If the issue is just an extreme MAGA Republican bogeyman and doesn’t really exist, then why do so many Democrats and liberals keep talking about it? Why do they keep using it as a cudgel with which to beat conservatives and brand anyone — conservative and liberal — who opposes trans women in women’s sports with a scarlet “T” for “transphobe.”

Tell that to Riley Gaines — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) April 20, 2023

Pretty sure she’d have some thoughts on the matter.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries is a documented racist antisemite, and none of his Democratic colleagues seem to think that is an issue.

***

Related:

‘Have a daughter? Careful who you vote for’: Democrats remind us how much they actually hate women

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

