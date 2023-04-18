Just because you finish school doesn’t mean you can’t continue to learn and grow. Unfortunately, that seems to be exactly what it means in George Takei’s case. The guy hasn’t been in school for decades, and apparently he’s learned absolutely nothing in all those years.

He definitely hasn’t learned that it’s generally a bad idea to broadcast your ignorance to anyone who will listen:

Is that so, George?

Trending

When the truth is inconvenient, just make up a different one. Right, George?

Racism is definitely George’s thing.

Pretty racist of George to suggest that nonwhite parents don’t care about their kids.

Wow, George. Wow.

By the way:

Right? Though George here certainly gives them a run for their money.

***

Related:

In wake of Nashville shooting, George Takei reminds us that ‘the problem is the Republicans’

George Takei wonders if those who attack trans people worry that they’re not ‘fully cis’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childreneducationGeorge TakeikidsParental Rightsparentsparents' rightsschoolschools