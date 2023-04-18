Just because you finish school doesn’t mean you can’t continue to learn and grow. Unfortunately, that seems to be exactly what it means in George Takei’s case. The guy hasn’t been in school for decades, and apparently he’s learned absolutely nothing in all those years.

He definitely hasn’t learned that it’s generally a bad idea to broadcast your ignorance to anyone who will listen:

When politcians refer to "parents" having rights over school materials they really mean white parents. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 18, 2023

Is that so, George?

Other people are not parents? Did I miss something? — Danceswithdevils (@TeamPfizer) April 18, 2023

No they mean all parents — Justine (@BruinJustine) April 18, 2023

Yea, parents means all parents. It's right there when they just say "parents" without the qualifier. You know the one you added, and not them. You guys love to do that. — Christy Horakh (@christy_horakh) April 18, 2023

When the truth is inconvenient, just make up a different one. Right, George?

The great George Takei finds a racist slant where none exists. It's his thing, baby. — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) April 18, 2023

Racism is definitely George’s thing.

When George says "white parents" he's including folks like Clarence Thomas and Ben Carson https://t.co/Itw8OJpkDK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 18, 2023

Pretty racist of George to suggest that nonwhite parents don’t care about their kids.

Not Asian as well…? — b.d. holm (@bahlockae) April 18, 2023

What? You think parents of color want their kids "groomed" behind their back?https://t.co/kwi6yYgDEi — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 18, 2023

Wow, George. Wow.

By the way:

All the wokest people I've met in my life have been white women. https://t.co/f9MnV8qea1 — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) April 18, 2023

Right? Though George here certainly gives them a run for their money.

Tribalism is a hell of a drug. Take a walk outside, wave your phone around until it gets stolen, then spend the remainder of your day enjoying the weather. — Han Brolo (@bxlewi1) April 18, 2023

