Last month, Puck News’ Tara Palmieri put it out there that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might be using diabetes drug Ozempic — which has apparently become a weight-loss drug of choice for a number of Real Housewives — in order to shed those pesky extra pudding pounds.

That was a pretty empty scoop from Palmieri. And she’s had some time to learn from it. But she’s evidently chosen instead to just lean into the whole bad-journalism thing. And to get called out for it by Christina Pushaw:

Looks like Tara Palmieri’s multiple sources weren’t very reliable, huh?

Oof.

OK, but the fact remains that the fundraiser featuring Ron DeSantis was not only not a dud, but actually a rousing success. Which means that Palmieri got it wrong last week.

Just say you messed up, Tara. It’s OK.

Narrator: Tara did not have a good one. See for yourselves:

Tara, Tara, Tara … baby, what is you doing?

We’re embarrassed for Tara Palmieri. Even if Tara herself isn’t.

Lord knows Tara and Puck News have earned it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

***

