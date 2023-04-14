Last month, Puck News’ Tara Palmieri put it out there that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might be using diabetes drug Ozempic — which has apparently become a weight-loss drug of choice for a number of Real Housewives — in order to shed those pesky extra pudding pounds.

That was a pretty empty scoop from Palmieri. And she’s had some time to learn from it. But she’s evidently chosen instead to just lean into the whole bad-journalism thing. And to get called out for it by Christina Pushaw:

Another swing and a miss from @tarapalmeri at @PuckNews. Don’t believe these people when they insist they have legitimate “sources.” pic.twitter.com/zHAIuLyeHU — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2023

Looks like Tara Palmieri’s multiple sources weren’t very reliable, huh?

Here's the link for the story for the readers to decide! https://t.co/kvfBXYkW8y — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 14, 2023

Aww, Tara, you literally just posted a link to an entirely different story 😅 It's okay, we all make mistakes sometimes! pic.twitter.com/8uoFiYEnE0 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2023

Oof.

Both stories are relevant @ChristinaPushaw here's another one for your followers https://t.co/yhNhQ1c9BH — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 14, 2023

OK, but the fact remains that the fundraiser featuring Ron DeSantis was not only not a dud, but actually a rousing success. Which means that Palmieri got it wrong last week.

Just say you messed up, Tara. It’s OK.

Fwiw, I've heard you're a lovely person and your twitter persona does not reflect that. I'd love to grab a coffee in Florida! — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 14, 2023

Okay, now you are just click farming off my interactions. Have a good one. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2023

Narrator: Tara did not have a good one. See for yourselves:

Congrats to DeSantis & the GOP! until wednesday you could still buy tickets to the event so perhaps my story helped sales https://t.co/NVeK7bbt4g — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 14, 2023

Here's the original story from last week when you could buy tickets at every level https://t.co/yhNhQ1c9BH — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 14, 2023

Tara, Tara, Tara … baby, what is you doing?

Tara PaLmieri is really trying to claim that NHGOP saw a last-minute surge in ticket sales due to… the deep bench of support from grassroots Republican Puck newsletter readers?? https://t.co/cnFOYRGdPm — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2023

We’re embarrassed for Tara Palmieri. Even if Tara herself isn’t.

You’re not just a little bit embarrassed? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 14, 2023

Epitome of a covert, underhanded “activist” who clearly is determined to smear and back stab. 😂. Don’t even take responsibility for the error. Lol — Brittany Ruiz (@Brittertwitts) April 14, 2023

The L. Just take it. — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) April 14, 2023

Lord knows Tara and Puck News have earned it.

This is why I canceled my Puck subscription. The original story was bullshit, and instead of admitting the sourcing was probably agenda driven, now the reporter is trying to take credit for ticket sales. Puck News trades on inside access, and the quality of the insiders sucks. https://t.co/Zg6vdEheFA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 14, 2023

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw helps NY Times do journalism about DeSantis’ ‘immigration crackdown’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!