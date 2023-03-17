When you’re looking at prospective presidential candidates, physical health should not be an insignificant consideration. You want someone who doesn’t seem like he (or she) is about two seconds away from keeling over. Just look at Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman to see why health should matter.

Anyway, even though he hasn’t announced that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely presumed to be very interested in the job. And that means the state of his physical health is ripe for discussion — and plenty of speculation.

So, without further ado, here’s Puck News’ Tara Palmieri with some fuel for the fire:

Is DeSantis on Ozempic? He's lost a dramatic amount of weight since his inauguration two months ago https://t.co/PKXa0RvSIb pic.twitter.com/nV5yFmYLVE — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) March 17, 2023

Does Ron DeSantis use Ozempic to burn off all that extra pudding weight? Inquiring minds want to know, dammit!

These are important questions — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 17, 2023

An even more important question than that, though, is what in the hell kind of “journalism” even is this?

Ma’am what are you doing — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 17, 2023

You’re one of those “so called journalists” Congress keeps warning me about, aren’t you? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) March 17, 2023

Are you an actual Journalist? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 17, 2023

No. She’s a Real Journalist™. That’s very different.

And this would be your business why? — Rae A (@xrae) March 17, 2023

We can’t believe we’re even talking about this, but Tara Palmieri has basically left us with no choice. So thanks a lot, Tara.

This has to be a planted story. Here is a photo from this week vs. his inauguration in January. 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/VEbz0wqzv5 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 17, 2023

Men lose weight faster than women. https://t.co/ERejgOyuJ3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 17, 2023

Or he’s a 44-yo male who has the ability to drop weight quickly with some exercise and modest diet. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) March 17, 2023

Whenever they comment on @GovRonDeSantis' dress or weight, I think, "The guy's working like crazy." Something they seem to have missed or are incapable of recognizing (ex., hard work). — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 17, 2023

Wonder if Tara’s on something that makes her incapable of distinguishing between good reporting and absolute tabloid-y garbage. We’re just asking questions, you guys.

So we’re not allowed to discuss any women’s weight, or that transwoman Dylan Mulvaney is either on stimulants or has become anorexic, but casting doubt on the healthy weight loss of a male governor is fine. Sure would appreciate a link to the journo rulebook you use here! — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) March 17, 2023

How diseased is our society when someone getting healthier is some kind of scandal? This politician has lost too much weight! It's a scandal! Oh screw off. https://t.co/BkUYdPxgEX — Matt Cover (@MattCover) March 17, 2023

Screw. Off. Tara.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!