When you’re looking at prospective presidential candidates, physical health should not be an insignificant consideration. You want someone who doesn’t seem like he (or she) is about two seconds away from keeling over. Just look at Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman to see why health should matter.

Anyway, even though he hasn’t announced that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely presumed to be very interested in the job. And that means the state of his physical health is ripe for discussion — and plenty of speculation.

So, without further ado, here’s Puck News’ Tara Palmieri with some fuel for the fire:

Does Ron DeSantis use Ozempic to burn off all that extra pudding weight? Inquiring minds want to know, dammit!

An even more important question than that, though, is what in the hell kind of “journalism” even is this?

No. She’s a Real Journalist™. That’s very different.

We can’t believe we’re even talking about this, but Tara Palmieri has basically left us with no choice. So thanks a lot, Tara.

Wonder if Tara’s on something that makes her incapable of distinguishing between good reporting and absolute tabloid-y garbage. We’re just asking questions, you guys.

Screw. Off. Tara.

