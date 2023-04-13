President Joe Biden should be in some sort of assisted-living facility right now. Instead, he’s in Ireland pretending to know where and who he is. It’s awkward for everyone involved, of course. But it’s probably most awkward for America, because this guy is supposed to be the face of our country on the international stage:

Alrighty then.

Someone really should’ve given Joe Biden a presidential deferment or something. Because this guy clearly doesn’t belong in the White House:

Ah, yes. That famously safe sport rugby.

Trending

Jeebus.

How many times did Joe Biden hit his head when he allegedly played rugby? We have no reason to believe that Biden ever played rugby in his life or even knows what rugby is, but he must’ve sustained multiple head injuries from something. Otherwise we’re really not sure how to explain the words that are coming out of his mouth.

For the love of God, parents, when considering the relative safety of various sports for your kids, please don’t look to Joe Biden for guidance. Don’t look to Joe Biden for guidance on anything at all. Ever.

***

Related:

‘What are we talking about?’ President Joe Biden inspires Ireland’s youth

Transcript of Biden’s answer to kid’s question about key to success is real, and it’s something else

Joe Biden picked a really weird thing to lie about in incoherent response to Irish kid’s question

***

 Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: equipmentfootballJoe BidenrugbysafesafetySports