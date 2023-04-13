President Joe Biden should be in some sort of assisted-living facility right now. Instead, he’s in Ireland pretending to know where and who he is. It’s awkward for everyone involved, of course. But it’s probably most awkward for America, because this guy is supposed to be the face of our country on the international stage:

BIDEN: "I didn't play rugby except when I was out of school…you guys are all NUTS!" pic.twitter.com/evD6retWYq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2023

Alrighty then.

Was Corn Pop on this rugby team too? Or was this when Biden was being raised in the Puerto Rican community? https://t.co/1GefTQie4o — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 13, 2023

Ah yes, when he was receiving draft deferments for asthma he was playing rugby, makes sense https://t.co/sC70m9xxeZ — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 13, 2023

Someone really should’ve given Joe Biden a presidential deferment or something. Because this guy clearly doesn’t belong in the White House:

POTUS: "I'd rather have my children playing rugby now for health reasons than I would have in playing football. Fewer people get hurt playing rugby and you have equipment. You have 280 lb guys like we do, and you just don't hit your head very often." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 13, 2023

Ah, yes. That famously safe sport rugby.

"Jimmy, you ever been in a scrum?" https://t.co/YhPIIQ5Spw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2023

Jeebus.

Friends who were not bulky, have tales of broken clavicles. — Phil Hannum ✝ (@PhilHannum) April 13, 2023

Thinking back to the time I was in the Johannesburg airport and a rugby team went past, not even kidding the entire team had casts or bandages on. https://t.co/vOJAVV94iG — Matthew Langdon (@mattlangdonWA) April 13, 2023

My brother played rugby in college and about got his arm taken off. Ended is sports career entirely. — The Drunken Meme Maker (@GenRayShawnX) April 13, 2023

How many times did Joe Biden hit his head when he allegedly played rugby? We have no reason to believe that Biden ever played rugby in his life or even knows what rugby is, but he must’ve sustained multiple head injuries from something. Otherwise we’re really not sure how to explain the words that are coming out of his mouth.

Ok WTF — Translator (@can52309145) April 13, 2023

Flaming hot take here Pres…. pic.twitter.com/wMRoWABsXE — MoronicIronic (@MoronicIronicJr) April 13, 2023

WTF is he talking about? https://t.co/AcIipxnlER — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2023

For the love of God, parents, when considering the relative safety of various sports for your kids, please don’t look to Joe Biden for guidance. Don’t look to Joe Biden for guidance on anything at all. Ever.

OMG.

Please, help me stay calm. — ERICA ⬆️ 🤌🏼 (@ZiaErica) April 13, 2023

So blessed to have him as the Voice of Americans. Also, pic.twitter.com/eUDOto6TfM — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 13, 2023

