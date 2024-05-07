Day 2 of My One-Woman Fight/Protest (Encampment!) Against Google: Diary, Even the SQUIRRELS are Woke

Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on May 07, 2024
theRoddick

Dear Diary,

It's Day Two of my one-woman encampment here on Google's grounds to oppose censorship and stand for free speech and I must say, Diary, I was surprised by how well I slept last night. One person stopped by and demanded my allegiance to The High Order of Scooby-Doo (which was no biggie because I'm a fan) and the homeless guy who still thinks I'm his cat Belinda brought me a container of milk (hey, it was sealed and cold, so why not?) but overall, quiet. Especially since I'm out in the WILDS of Mountain View, California.

This morning was a bit noisy though as Google employees annoyed the corgis by walking too closely to the tent. A few of them glared at me for DARING to protest their efforts at controlling the narrative, shutting down conservative media, and protecting the old man in the White House, but I smiled and yelled, 'POWER TO THE TWITCHY PEOPLE.'

They were not amused. I was.

There is one other thing I am a bit hesitant to bring up, Diary, but I feel it must be addressed and that's the squirrels. I know, Diary, you think I'm crazy ... I would think I'm crazy too if I weren't seeing it in happen in real time. But there are woke squirrels on the grounds here.

It's true. They're even leaving me notes! The note I found outside my tent this morning said:

'My name is Bob, I'm a squirrel, I'm two years old, and I'm voting for Biden in November.' And somehow, this squirrel had taken a selfie to include with that note. I was reminded of the weirdo Gen-Zr's taking selfies, giving their ages, and bragging about voting for Biden in November as well.

Diary, do you think there could be a connection? I'm worried about the squirrels ... 

Do they make squirrel spray? Maybe I should look into that. Hrm.

Sam J.
Just a short reminder, Diary, that I can cut my encampment short if more people sign up for our Twitchy VIP Membership program. And just like yesterday when I first began my journey, people can save 50% off using my special code, BRINGFOOHOME. That also goes for the Gold Membership which would give them access to all Townhall Media sites.

Otherwise, I am still here, Diary. Standing strong and fighting the good fight that now includes woke squirrels and some strange cult that worships Scooby Doo BUT I must prevail.

We must prevail.

FREE SPEECH NOW!

Love,
Sam

Tags: CENSORSHIP GOOGLE

