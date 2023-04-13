Joe Biden is in Ireland at the moment to talk about important issues like how much safer rugby is for kids than football because in rugby, unlike in football, “you have equipment.”

And speaking of tackling, Biden is also tackling the scourge of climate change, which is, in his own words, “the single existential threat to the world”:

BIDEN: "The SINGLE existential threat to the world is climate change!" pic.twitter.com/U7jFVobzw1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2023

It’s such a single existential threat to the world that Biden’s seen more territory in the United States since he’s been president than makes up the entire state of Maryland, and all that territory has been burned to the ground because of climate change. And he’s seen it all firsthand, because he’s flown around in a helicopter:

Biden tells the Irish parliament that because of global warming, "We don't have a lot of time, that's fact" pic.twitter.com/zclxNnyAIo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 13, 2023

We can only assume that Biden’s helicopter is carbon-neutral and therefore not contributing to the impending climate change apocalypse. That’s really the only possible explanation for him being able to travel all over the country when our time is running out so quickly to reverse climate change.

The same message we’ve heard for 40 years, they just won’t quit https://t.co/HA5kfC4VVR — Dillon, Wuhan Lab Tour Guide (@000Dillon000) April 13, 2023

As Joe Biden would say, that’s a fact.

The fact is that he’s 80 and running out of time and will never have to live with the consequences of his terrible policies. https://t.co/R4Gdqy3uHO — Jill Susan (@JillSusan88) April 13, 2023

When he says “that’s a fact” we know it’s a lie. — Misty02 (@Misty0232854070) April 13, 2023

***

