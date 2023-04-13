Joe Biden is in Ireland at the moment to talk about important issues like how much safer rugby is for kids than football because in rugby, unlike in football, “you have equipment.”

And speaking of tackling, Biden is also tackling the scourge of climate change, which is, in his own words, “the single existential threat to the world”:

It’s such a single existential threat to the world that Biden’s seen more territory in the United States since he’s been president than makes up the entire state of Maryland, and all that territory has been burned to the ground because of climate change. And he’s seen it all firsthand, because he’s flown around in a helicopter:

We can only assume that Biden’s helicopter is carbon-neutral and therefore not contributing to the impending climate change apocalypse. That’s really the only possible explanation for him being able to travel all over the country when our time is running out so quickly to reverse climate change.

As Joe Biden would say, that’s a fact.

***

