For eff’s sake, PolitiFact. Can you guys please just stop pretending to give a shred of an ounce of a damn about the appearance of objectivity?

Because what even is this if not a completely shameless abandonment of PolitiFact’s professed “independent fact-checking” mission?

Yes, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has downgraded felonies as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but it’s a common practice among peer counties. https://t.co/To8hRQb0iV — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) April 11, 2023

From PolitiFact’s official ruling:

DeSantis claimed that Bragg has downgraded “over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors.” Data from Bragg’s website confirms that 52% of felonies that were screened by prosecutors were downgraded to misdemeanors in 2022, the first year Bragg was in office. Data from 2023 show that so far, 54% of felonies have been downgraded to misdemeanors. Experts said that downgrading charges is a common practice, and that it was done more often in three of New York’s other boroughs, according to state data from 2021.

Now, to their credit, they ultimately rated Ron DeSantis’ claim true. But you know it absolutely tore them up inside to concede that DeSantis was right. That’s why they had to do the “but other DAs do the same thing!” disclaimer.

That but is doing a lot of work — Carlos (@txiokatu) April 11, 2023

That “but” is toned AF. You could bounce a quarter off that “but.”

"Sure, DeSantis is right, but we don't like it." — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 11, 2023

“Yes, but” is my favorite bull crap identifier — Thirteen O'Clock – Todd (@o_thirteen) April 11, 2023

PolitiFact is ostensibly an independent fact-checking outlet, but it’s common knowledge that they’re actually no such thing.

PolitiFact's rulings start to make sense when you realize it is a political disinformation organization for Democrats. https://t.co/ItU94c5mBK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 11, 2023

