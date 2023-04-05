On Monday evening, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said that she thought Iowa’s team should join NCAA women’s basketball champs LSU at the White House, even though Iowa lost the championship game.

After watching the women's NCAA basketball championship from the stands, Jill Biden says she wants Caitlin Clark and Iowa to join victorious LSU at the White House. https://t.co/eBxhab7jzN — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2023

It went … poorly. Very poorly. Like, she took beatings from across the political spectrum.

And then — and then! — her crackerjack PR team decided that the best way to turn down the heat on the flaring tempers would be to walk back Biden’s initial remarks. Needless to say, that didn’t do poor Doc any favors, either.

But maybe if she could at least get a little show of support from the teams themselves, that would change the haters’ minds? Alas, it was not to be. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark said that Iowa had no business going to the White House because this was LSU’s moment:

Caitlin Clark shares on OTL that she doesn't want to go to the White House despite Jill Biden's stated interest in hosting her and the Iowa team. "I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should you know enjoy that moment for them" pic.twitter.com/3SDePqXUll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2023

OK, well, surely LSU would be more understanding of Jill Biden’s pure intentions, right?

Nope! Check out what LSU’s Angel Reese had to say about all this:

Angel Reese rejects First Lady Jill Biden’s apology: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’ (📹 @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/QlLCeJjoXF — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 5, 2023

Ooooooooooof.

Hot Damn!!!! — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 5, 2023

I love this energy. Unapologetic — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 5, 2023

Ok! Love this for her — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon 🇭🇹 🇩🇴 🇺🇸 (@FilmFatale_NYC) April 5, 2023

Love this for us, too. You’d better believe that we’re going to enjoy every single second of this show.

That’s the stuff right there.

And by the way:

It's honestly cool that you can have this kind of beef with your first lady without fear of repercussion. https://t.co/DZlArop1oq — Nux (@neosvy) April 5, 2023

‘Merica.

***

