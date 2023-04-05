On Monday evening, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said that she thought Iowa’s team should join NCAA women’s basketball champs LSU at the White House, even though Iowa lost the championship game.

It went … poorly. Very poorly. Like, she took beatings from across the political spectrum.

And then — and then! — her crackerjack PR team decided that the best way to turn down the heat on the flaring tempers would be to walk back Biden’s initial remarks. Needless to say, that didn’t do poor Doc any favors, either.

But maybe if she could at least get a little show of support from the teams themselves, that would change the haters’ minds? Alas, it was not to be. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark said that Iowa had no business going to the White House because this was LSU’s moment:

OK, well, surely LSU would be more understanding of Jill Biden’s pure intentions, right?

Nope! Check out what LSU’s Angel Reese had to say about all this:

Ooooooooooof.

Love this for us, too. You’d better believe that we’re going to enjoy every single second of this show.

That’s the stuff right there.

And by the way:

‘Merica.

***

