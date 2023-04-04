Yesterday, First Lady Jill Biden said she wanted to honor the victorious LSU women’s basketball team for their NCAA championship win by … also inviting their Iowa opponents — who lost the championship game — to the White House.

“They’re all winners! And people love it when everyone gets a trophy (or a White House invite)!” she no doubt told herself.

Unfortunately, what she should have been telling herself is “SHUT THE HELL UP, JILL. STOP TALKING.” Because her gracious offer was not received graciously by very many people at all.

Yeah, no, CBS. “Mixed reactions” really doesn’t describe what Biden’s invitation was getting, unless this is what you meant by “mixed”:

People were pissed. On both sides of the political aisle.

And blowups like this require very, very careful, delicate damage control.

Unfortunately, the next step in Team Jill’s damage control strategy wound up being a pretty epic faceplant:

Jill Biden’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia tried to smooth things over:

Honestly, at this point, LSU shouldn’t even show up at the White House.

Same here. The more public the humiliation of this White House, the better.

Because she doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing.

Jill Biden’s remarks were dumb enough to begin with, but she might’ve been able to save at least a little face if she’d come out just a short time later and said “Yeah, I messed up. LSU won and we’re going to celebrate their victory.” But she didn’t. She waited until she took an absolute beating on social media before deciding to walk things back, and now she and her PR team look like even bigger idiots than before.

Can’t say we’re not enjoying every minute of it, though.

Straight into our veins.

Yes, please try again! At this point, it can only get worse for Jill Biden — and we’re here for it.

***

