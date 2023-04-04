Yesterday, First Lady Jill Biden said she wanted to honor the victorious LSU women’s basketball team for their NCAA championship win by … also inviting their Iowa opponents — who lost the championship game — to the White House.

After watching the women's NCAA basketball championship from the stands, Jill Biden says she wants Caitlin Clark and Iowa to join victorious LSU at the White House. https://t.co/eBxhab7jzN — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2023

“They’re all winners! And people love it when everyone gets a trophy (or a White House invite)!” she no doubt told herself.

Unfortunately, what she should have been telling herself is “SHUT THE HELL UP, JILL. STOP TALKING.” Because her gracious offer was not received graciously by very many people at all.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she wants the LSU women's basketball team to come to the White House — but her suggestion that Iowa's team, which lost the NCAA championship, should also get an invite is getting mixed reactions. pic.twitter.com/OoU80QLzWf — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 4, 2023

Yeah, no, CBS. “Mixed reactions” really doesn’t describe what Biden’s invitation was getting, unless this is what you meant by “mixed”:

Some people don't like it, others are furious https://t.co/nmgDa1qhpz — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 4, 2023

People were pissed. On both sides of the political aisle.

And blowups like this require very, very careful, delicate damage control.

Unfortunately, the next step in Team Jill’s damage control strategy wound up being a pretty epic faceplant:

First lady Jill Biden reversed her suggestion the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team join national champion LSU at the White House https://t.co/KYUFbkscmw — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 4, 2023

Jill Biden’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia tried to smooth things over:

The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women's basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Honestly, at this point, LSU shouldn’t even show up at the White House.

Based on this nonsensical response I hope they decline altogether. — athyrmose (@athyrmose) April 4, 2023

Same here. The more public the humiliation of this White House, the better.

Because she doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing.

Jill Biden’s remarks were dumb enough to begin with, but she might’ve been able to save at least a little face if she’d come out just a short time later and said “Yeah, I messed up. LSU won and we’re going to celebrate their victory.” But she didn’t. She waited until she took an absolute beating on social media before deciding to walk things back, and now she and her PR team look like even bigger idiots than before.

Can’t say we’re not enjoying every minute of it, though.

Straight into our veins.

She's going to have to clean this up herself. I'm a supporter, but what she said was wrong and very tone deaf. Let's this try again. — wandajai (@WandaJai) April 4, 2023

Yes, please try again! At this point, it can only get worse for Jill Biden — and we’re here for it.

