Former Capitol Police Officer Who 'Helped Save Congress on Jan 6' Is Running for a House Seat

If you follow CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane on X, you know that to this day his reporting is solely focused on the arrests and trials of January 6 "insurrectionists." It's kind of an obsession.
MacFarlane announced Tuesday that former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, "who helped save Congress" on January 6, is running for a House seat in Maryland as a Democrat.
Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who helped save Congress on Jan 6, is running for the Democratic nomination for a US House seat in Maryland
Jan 6 defendant Derrick Evans, who served prison for his crime, is seeking the Republican nomination for a US House seat…
… is seeking the Republican nomination for a US House seat in West Virginia
If they win their primaries, they're overwhelming favorites in November
The Blaze put together a video about Dunn last November:
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn won a Congressional Gold Medal and got a lucrative book deal for his account of events on J6. The story made him a media hero. But a review of video evidence from that day does not corroborate his story. At all.
Yeah, he helped save Congress.
If by “helped save Congress on Jan 6” you mean Harry Dunn lied about literally everything that happened to him yet was put on a pedestal by Democrats and hack reporters.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2024
"Who helped save Congress on Jan 6?"— Steve Baker - TPC (@TPC4USA) May 14, 2024
Oh? You have video of Dunn's claims? No one else does. In fact, the CCTV video shows quite the opposite.
But, I'm sure you're already aware of that. Right, @MacFarlaneNews?https://t.co/DIzdEME0Ig
‘Saved Congress’ pic.twitter.com/5P6mdCAbYo— Free Thinker (@macknbuddy) May 14, 2024
I believe Harry Dunn is a known liar.— Terri Gierer 🇺🇸 (@TriTerriG) May 14, 2024
Harry Dunn doesn’t live in the district he’s running in but far worse is he’s been lying to the public, to Congress and in his book about his role on Jan 6. https://t.co/w6Q4R1UinV— Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) May 14, 2024
Wanting to cash in on his lies huh? Typical democrat.— joe (@joestlbh) May 14, 2024
"Saved Congress," says the Democratic mouthpiece posing as a journalist about the proven perjuror Dunne who also lied about being a combat veteran. pic.twitter.com/gwY3DxvcaH— Betrayed Hoplite (@BetrayedHoplite) May 14, 2024
Can Fatty Dunn double dip by collecting government disability checks while being on the government payroll as a congressman?— Weakcheeks (@Weakcheeks1) May 14, 2024
“helped save Congress on Jan 6”— Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) May 14, 2024
Lol can you at least TRY to pretend you aren’t a paid shill for the guy’s campaign? 😂😂😂
Hey @elleonCEOTK this 🤡 is calling you a liar, but I ain’t having it lol… pic.twitter.com/weafJZHSiV
@communitynotes There is no evidence that Harry Dunn helped saved Congress. There is however, clear video evidence that he was never at the locations he claimed to be at. See below 👇https://t.co/kEccnNxzYa— Armitas (@accabbat) May 14, 2024
He didn't save anything. He lied to Congress and it's all on video. 😂😂😂— Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) May 14, 2024
You mean the guy who lied under oath multiple times?— Sasquatch (@Sasquat39982928) May 14, 2024
CCTV footage from multiple cameras over several hours is irrefutable proof he committed perjury
So why are you are supporting a complete liar and fraud?
Dunn is a fucking liar. So of course he'll run as a democrat.— Sharon R (@SharonR58219429) May 14, 2024
Both Dunn and former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone got book deals to tell of their harrowing experience on January 6, but Fanone got a gig as a CNN contributor as well. Might as well parlay that fame into a House seat.
