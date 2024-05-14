Former Capitol Police Officer Who 'Helped Save Congress on Jan 6' Is Running for a House Seat

If you follow CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane on X, you know that to this day his reporting is solely focused on the arrests and trials of January 6 "insurrectionists." It's kind of an obsession.

Advertisement

MacFarlane announced Tuesday that former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, "who helped save Congress" on January 6, is running for a House seat in Maryland as a Democrat.

TODAY:



Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who helped save Congress on Jan 6, is running for the Democratic nomination for a US House seat in Maryland



Jan 6 defendant Derrick Evans, who served prison for his crime, is seeking the Republican nomination for a US House seat… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 14, 2024

… is seeking the Republican nomination for a US House seat in West Virginia If they win their primaries, they're overwhelming favorites in November

The Blaze put together a video about Dunn last November:

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION



Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn won a Congressional Gold Medal and got a lucrative book deal for his account of events on J6. The story made him a media hero. But a review of video evidence from that day does not corroborate his story. At all.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/1C2G5uXVH7 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 8, 2023

Yeah, he helped save Congress.

If by “helped save Congress on Jan 6” you mean Harry Dunn lied about literally everything that happened to him yet was put on a pedestal by Democrats and hack reporters.



via @theblaze pic.twitter.com/PGMaAFensJ https://t.co/muPUGdwCG0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2024

"Who helped save Congress on Jan 6?"



Oh? You have video of Dunn's claims? No one else does. In fact, the CCTV video shows quite the opposite.



But, I'm sure you're already aware of that. Right, @MacFarlaneNews?https://t.co/DIzdEME0Ig — Steve Baker - TPC (@TPC4USA) May 14, 2024

😂 — Partisan Kat (@aimezcreer) May 14, 2024

I believe Harry Dunn is a known liar. — Terri Gierer 🇺🇸 (@TriTerriG) May 14, 2024

Harry Dunn doesn’t live in the district he’s running in but far worse is he’s been lying to the public, to Congress and in his book about his role on Jan 6. https://t.co/w6Q4R1UinV — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) May 14, 2024

Wanting to cash in on his lies huh? Typical democrat. — joe (@joestlbh) May 14, 2024

"Saved Congress," says the Democratic mouthpiece posing as a journalist about the proven perjuror Dunne who also lied about being a combat veteran. pic.twitter.com/gwY3DxvcaH — Betrayed Hoplite (@BetrayedHoplite) May 14, 2024

Can Fatty Dunn double dip by collecting government disability checks while being on the government payroll as a congressman? — Weakcheeks (@Weakcheeks1) May 14, 2024

“helped save Congress on Jan 6”



Lol can you at least TRY to pretend you aren’t a paid shill for the guy’s campaign? 😂😂😂



Hey @elleonCEOTK this 🤡 is calling you a liar, but I ain’t having it lol… pic.twitter.com/weafJZHSiV — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) May 14, 2024

Advertisement

@communitynotes There is no evidence that Harry Dunn helped saved Congress. There is however, clear video evidence that he was never at the locations he claimed to be at. See below 👇https://t.co/kEccnNxzYa — Armitas (@accabbat) May 14, 2024

He didn't save anything. He lied to Congress and it's all on video. 😂😂😂 — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) May 14, 2024

You mean the guy who lied under oath multiple times?



CCTV footage from multiple cameras over several hours is irrefutable proof he committed perjury



So why are you are supporting a complete liar and fraud? — Sasquatch (@Sasquat39982928) May 14, 2024

Dunn is a fucking liar. So of course he'll run as a democrat. — Sharon R (@SharonR58219429) May 14, 2024

Both Dunn and former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone got book deals to tell of their harrowing experience on January 6, but Fanone got a gig as a CNN contributor as well. Might as well parlay that fame into a House seat.

***