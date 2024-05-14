Former Capitol Police Officer Who 'Helped Save Congress on Jan 6' Is Running for a House Seat

George Stephanopoulos Admits the Deep State Is Real and 'Packed With Patriots'
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 14, 2024
Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If you follow CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane on X, you know that to this day his reporting is solely focused on the arrests and trials of January 6 "insurrectionists." It's kind of an obsession.

MacFarlane announced Tuesday that former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, "who helped save Congress" on January 6, is running for a House seat in Maryland as a Democrat.

… is seeking the Republican nomination for a US House seat in West Virginia

If they win their primaries, they're overwhelming favorites in November

The Blaze put together a video about Dunn last November:

Yeah, he helped save Congress.

Both Dunn and former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone got book deals to tell of their harrowing experience on January 6, but Fanone got a gig as a CNN contributor as well. Might as well parlay that fame into a House seat.

***

