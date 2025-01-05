MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder

DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 05, 2025
Twitter

On Thursday, a U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed to death inside a New York deli following a 'verbal confrontation' with a suspect who was arrested and identified as Jaia Cruz.

Cruz is a man who identifies as a 'trans woman', but you wouldn't even know that from media reports:

They've dropped the 'trans' qualifier now and guys like Cruz are just labeled women.

He is not a woman.

This is actual misinformation. While the media scream about Elon Musk and Donald Trump spreading 'misinformation', they actually do it.

Every. Single. Day.

Yes, but so does the fact the media are lying to us.

They have zero interest in helping women beyond allowing us to kill our unborn children.

Sadly true.

Media outlets need to go bankrupt and taken over by people interested in the truth and facts rather than political agendas.

They can't be trusted to report on any issue.

And as soon as the Left -- who scream about 'toxic masculinity' and how violent men are -- realize this skews the crime stats in a way they don't like, it'll change.

Cruz is not a woman.

Like we said, these crime stats will be revised when they no longer fit the Left's narrative.

It's apparently very hard.

No one.

And if you complain about trans violence, you're a bigot.

According to the Left.

