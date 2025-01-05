MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal Worker Murder

On Thursday, a U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed to death inside a New York deli following a 'verbal confrontation' with a suspect who was arrested and identified as Jaia Cruz.

Cruz is a man who identifies as a 'trans woman', but you wouldn't even know that from media reports:

All these media outlets are spreading misinformation. The person who k*lled a postal worker is not a woman. It’s a mentally ill man who dresses up as a woman. pic.twitter.com/Yb7bHyce0o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2025

They've dropped the 'trans' qualifier now and guys like Cruz are just labeled women.

He is not a woman.

This is actual misinformation. While the media scream about Elon Musk and Donald Trump spreading 'misinformation', they actually do it.

Every. Single. Day.

Transviolence needs to be addressed — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 5, 2025

Yes, but so does the fact the media are lying to us.

They aren’t even saying “trans woman” anymore, which just goes to show what little interest Dems have in protecting women’s rights. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) January 5, 2025

They have zero interest in helping women beyond allowing us to kill our unborn children.

Sadly true.

The truth matters, especially in tragic stories like this.



Mislabeling events fuels confusion and division.



If accuracy is lost, accountability is too.



Why aren't media outlets verifying the facts better?



What do you think needs to change? pic.twitter.com/1qF2FVL2KD — Mr Shelby (@mrshelby101) January 5, 2025

Media outlets need to go bankrupt and taken over by people interested in the truth and facts rather than political agendas.

Exactly! Why are the media twisting the truth? It's a MAN who committed the crime, not a woman. This is just more proof that mainstream media can't be trusted with accurate reporting on gender issues. — Crypto_SAK (@SmartKakar1) January 5, 2025

They can't be trusted to report on any issue.

And it will be so misleading and go down in the crime statistics as being committed by a woman. And in a few years as thes things become more common the sociologists will be scratching their heads trying to work out why woman are increasingly violent. — Stuart Hunter (@plasmatic99) January 5, 2025

And as soon as the Left -- who scream about 'toxic masculinity' and how violent men are -- realize this skews the crime stats in a way they don't like, it'll change.

All 6ft 5ins of him. ABC News, USA Today, NBC, and AP, can FO with their dishonest reporting. #NotOurCrimes. [📷 Christopher Sadowski] https://t.co/J6CxQbWPPq pic.twitter.com/SF0SeQtnWu — Heather Sharp (@HeatherSharp22) January 5, 2025

Cruz is not a woman.

The good news - "women" will be represented more equally in involuntary deleter data...



The bad news - What is a woman? https://t.co/rSZnG4skt9 — NAME REDACTED (@ajroo) January 5, 2025

Like we said, these crime stats will be revised when they no longer fit the Left's narrative.

A man who says he is a woman was charged...



Is that so hard?



Journalism used to be about the truth. Now it is about the writer (I will not use the term "Journalist" unless it is true) pushing an ideology or agenda. https://t.co/5VmtNryHS5 — Shawn McMullen (@ShawnMcMullenNC) January 5, 2025

It's apparently very hard.

There have been an awful lot of violence committed by transgenders the last few years.



The Left likes to say they are protecting transgenders from violence but who is protecting normal people from transgender violence? https://t.co/DaLbczxW1T — Michael Greer (@mgreercasting) January 5, 2025

No one.

And if you complain about trans violence, you're a bigot.

According to the Left.