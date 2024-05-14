Harvard, Princeton Both Cave to Hamas Sympathizers in the Name of 'Restorative Justice'

As we recently reported, the hunger strikes for Hamas at Princeton have turned into "rotary" hunger strikes, meaning when the first group of protesters gets hungry enough, they're replaced by new protesters. Even members of the Princeton faculty joined the students in solidarity, pledging to take their own 24-hour hunger strikes.

More than a dozen Princeton University faculty members dramatically announced today that they will undertake a solidarity hunger strike for a full 24 hours to show their support for some of the anti-Israeli students that are also on hunger strike.



pic.twitter.com/JVrSpFJtam — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 10, 2024

One of the hunger strikers' demands is that students be given amnesty and have their suspensions (and arrest records) expunged, because, after all, those won't look good during their job search.

It appears that Princeton has caved on that demand, announcing a "restorative justice" program that will "rapidly conclude the University disciplinary process, making it possible for the students to join Commencement and receive their degrees along with their classmates" — useless degrees they'll probably rip up in protest. Maybe don't set up a pro-terrorist tent city on campus the week before graduation.

President Eisgruber announces that students arrested for participating in the Princeton encampment will be offered a “restorative justice” process to “rapidly conclude the University disciplinary process, making it possible for the students to join Commencement.” pic.twitter.com/Y8IdUQQbiI — Alexandra Orbuch (@OrbuchA) May 13, 2024

"Restorative Justice" is a therapeutic practice which is tantamount to no consequences at all for rule-breaking.



It is a disaster wherever it has been tried.@Princeton appears to be begging the anti-Israel protesters to up the ante. https://t.co/u5dqop1mM6 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 13, 2024

Short of actually giving them a check, it’s hard to imagine a less punitive “consequence.” Why even have rules if you are going to reward their breaking? — David McCune (@davidemccune) May 13, 2024

Restorative justice is just intentionally removing accountability and consequences for people who break the law or code of conduct — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) May 14, 2024

Yeah, that oughta show 'em. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) May 14, 2024

Translation: we patched things up with our Jewish donors now that the Jew haters aren’t actively on campus, calling for the deaths of Jewish people.



We’ll now institute sham proceedings that will say no one did anything wrong, and go back to being one happy Democrat family. — igK (@igKress) May 14, 2024

Bets on how many recipients of "restorative justice" will disrupt commencement? — James (@AlpsEnjoyer) May 14, 2024

We had a "restorative justice" dispute resolution at my institution some years ago. One woman was praised for apologizing publicly while the other in the dispute refused, essentially saying "eff off," with no consequences. — Darel E. Paul (@darelmass) May 13, 2024

"Restorative justice" is academic esperanto for giving terrorists, anti-Semites, and related bigots a hall pass. Nazi apologists at the academy abide. — G. Murphy Donovan (@GMurphyDonovan1) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Harvard is going to "retract" the suspensions.

The Harvard encampment has just ended. Do you want to see Harvard’s antisemitism in real time? Harvard has agreed with almost all of their demands. I’ve never been this disillusioned than this morning. 🧵1/5 pic.twitter.com/W1arVw6Q9a — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 14, 2024

The encampment espoused near daily antisemitism, harassed and followed Jews, called for the violent destruction of the Jewish state, and violated school policy. — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 14, 2024

Harvard has agreed today to all of their demands: in exchange for leaving, the antisemites will have their suspension revoked. They will get to meet with the University to discuss a Palestinian Studies department. They will meet with the Corporation to discuss divesting. — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 14, 2024

Not once has Harvard publicly condemned the objective antisemitism that we Jewish students have faced as a result. Not once has the antisemitism task force said anything. More importantly, not once have they DONE anything to combat antisemitism here at Harvard — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 14, 2024

Jews here have no allies, no voice, and no advocates. The only way Harvard will ever change is sustained outside pressure. Please help us! — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 14, 2024

Harvard agreeing to devalue the degrees of all current students and alumni is a bold move. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 14, 2024

Giving in to bullies is never the answer. You just teach them that their behavior is acceptable. Now, every time they want to change a school policy they'll have a sleepover on the quad. And their demands will only get worse.https://t.co/N8xy96jmHK — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 14, 2024

Surrender to the mob is never a good look. So much for Harvard as a center of genuine intellectual activity. It’s about activism now. Mindless slogans triumph over actual intellectual work. — Scottrhawk (@Scottrhawk555) May 14, 2024

Apparently we need to set up tents and “hunger strike,” then demand increased investment in Israel; demand that Harvard hire several Israeli faculty, and set aside scholarships for Israeli students. — SabraBat-Seraph (@questionsin2014) May 14, 2024

Northwestern and the University of Chicago have both agreed to create faculty positions for "at-risk" Palestinian academics and give full scholarships to Palestinian students.

Meanwhile, Jewish students were physically barred from campus by student protesters, but it's OK because they're just Jews.

