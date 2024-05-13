Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It...
Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in...
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for...
Kris Guido Seeks to Bring Service from the Frontline to the El Paso...
New UN Estimate Halves the Death Toll of Women and Children in Gaza
Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Pelosi vs a Brit, Stormy Daniels Caught Lying?
DNC's Effort to Shore Up Biden's Labor Union Cred Collides With Reality
Say Their Names: These Are the Americans Held Hostage in Gaza, Forgotten by...
Oh, God, Honey NO! Amtrak Tries Posting for Mother's Day and It's Hilariously...
Tragedy Averted: Catholic Parishioners Stop Armed Teen at Louisiana Mass
High School Students Expelled for ‘Blackface’ Just Received a Hefty Settlement
CUE the Mouth-Breather Melting DOWN --> Trump TROUNCING Biden in Latest Swing State...

WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in Gaza

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 13, 2024
Twitchy

Ostensibly, someone graduating from Columbia University is an adult, right? You would assume -- after four years and over a quarter of a million dollars in tuition -- graduation would be a solemn, happy occasion.

Advertisement

Not these days.

When childish protesters aren't walking out of ceremonies, or protesting at them, or causing them to be canceled outright -- some are choosing to use their walk across the stage as a political statement.

Watch one such student do that:

So adult. You've stopped the genocide in Gaza, cupcake! Give yourself a gold star!

Overgrown children, the lot of them.

We get the impression a lot of these students weren't disciplined as kids.

She won't go that far. Symbolism and virtue signaling is all they're capable of.

They'll make the same trouble in the workplace.

Although Google showed them how to handle it.

Recommended

WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It Does)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Never fear -- Biden will forgive her student loans.

Fifteen seconds of fame.

Or infamy.

'This torn piece of paper will end the non-existent genocide in Gaza!'

That's the logic. Or lack thereof.

Bingo.

Good luck indeed.

Of course.

Advertisement

And imagine how she'd treat Jewish clients.

Not well, at all.

Ingrate doesn't begin to cover it.

Congrats, indeed.

Tags: CHILD CHILDREN GAZA ISRAEL PROTEST PROTESTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It Does)
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
Brett T.
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in NYC
Amy Curtis
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for the Patriots at UNC'
Doug P.
DNC's Effort to Shore Up Biden's Labor Union Cred Collides With Reality
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It Does) Amy Curtis
Advertisement