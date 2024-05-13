WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in Gaza

Ostensibly, someone graduating from Columbia University is an adult, right? You would assume -- after four years and over a quarter of a million dollars in tuition -- graduation would be a solemn, happy occasion.

Advertisement

Not these days.

When childish protesters aren't walking out of ceremonies, or protesting at them, or causing them to be canceled outright -- some are choosing to use their walk across the stage as a political statement.

Watch one such student do that:

Columbia University graduate rips up her diploma on stage in protest of Columbia University’s alleged “complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”



🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/vbfL4HF9G6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 13, 2024

So adult. You've stopped the genocide in Gaza, cupcake! Give yourself a gold star!

Overgrown children, the lot of them.

If my kid that there’d be hell to pay — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 13, 2024

We get the impression a lot of these students weren't disciplined as kids.

She still has a degree in the school database. She should request it to be deleted. — Dan 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@danirondome) May 13, 2024

She won't go that far. Symbolism and virtue signaling is all they're capable of.

Employers I hope you are taking notes on this crap! — 🦩 CHLOE 🦩 (@Chloe4Djt) May 13, 2024

They'll make the same trouble in the workplace.

Although Google showed them how to handle it.

Ripping a diploma that her daddy paid for is somewhat disrespectful towards the parents, don't you think?



Not to mention that she'll have to squat in her mom's basement from now on due to a permanent lack of employment, at least in the United States. — Censored Voice (@MyCensoredVoice) May 13, 2024

Never fear -- Biden will forgive her student loans.

That’s the most attention she’ll ever get in her life. — Cam 🎗️✡️🍌 (@CamYisraelChai) May 13, 2024

Fifteen seconds of fame.

Or infamy.

“Me me me it’s all about me” — DCLawyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚖️✡️ (@Zuk_DC) May 13, 2024

'This torn piece of paper will end the non-existent genocide in Gaza!'

That's the logic. Or lack thereof.

Nobody will ever ask you for your diploma. When you get a job or licensure, they request your transcripts from the University.



And you can have a replacement diploma sent to you anytime. Completely empty gesture. — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) May 13, 2024

Bingo.

$280K to get that diploma. Good luck in the real world lady https://t.co/eQ129KsZxV — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 13, 2024

Good luck indeed.

"Master's of Social Work"



Of course.



Of course. https://t.co/4OXIfRYXCK — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) May 13, 2024

Of course.

This individual just ripped up her diploma for a Master's in Social Work - you know, she trained to become a therapist.

She just spent two years in a graduate program that teaches its students to help patients through mental health challenges.

I don't even know where to begin ... https://t.co/ZaJALzcMXY — Brad Pomerance (@bradpomerance) May 13, 2024

Advertisement

And imagine how she'd treat Jewish clients.

Not well, at all.

If that were my daughter, that’s the end of the gravy train. I’d walk out of that auditorium and head home before she sat back down in her seat. She’d never get another penny from me, ever.



What an ingrate. https://t.co/TlO8oJoBPA — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) May 13, 2024

Ingrate doesn't begin to cover it.

The funniest part of these people suffering from main character syndrome is that Columbia plays no role in Israel's war against Hamas.



Congrats to Columbia for the excellent critical thinking skills it imparts and even more impressive selection process for its various programs. https://t.co/VIumHAoj6b — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) May 13, 2024

Congrats, indeed.