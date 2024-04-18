Google Employee and Hamas Rape Apologist Fired After Protests Whines 'McCarthyism Is Alive and Well'

Yesterday, we told you about Google employees who were forcibly removed from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office after staging a 'protest' demanding the company end business with Israel.

One of those employees had an interesting take on Israeli women who said they were raped by the terrorists (and the many witnesses who said the same):

do not be swayed by karens and their crocodile imperial feminism against rape. it plays right into long tradition of yt women weaponizing femininity/motherhood to discipline/punish men of color



Emmett Till, Vincent Chen, Rassenschande -- all in the name of white sexuality — Dr. KS (@katejsim) December 7, 2023

Just so we're clear, she's equated the Israeli victims of Hamas to the accuser of Emmitt Till.

Also, check out what her degree is in:

Her bio says she has a PhD in sexual violence. You can’t make this stuff up. — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 18, 2024

Our irony meters just broke.

She also works on the Google child safety team.

This is a Google employee accusing women who were raped by terrorists of lying to “punish men of color.”



She works on Google’s child safety team. https://t.co/Ozmp03lKbd — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 18, 2024

Well, worked.

She was one of several employees fired following the protests.

Terminated worker here. Listen when employers tell you exactly who they are



McCarthyism is alive and well. Look how terrified they are of worker power 🔥



Solidarity always ✊ we'll keep us safe when we fight together https://t.co/Zx49hplD50 — Dr. KS (@katejsim) April 18, 2024

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Twitter/X users were united in the solidarity of mocking her without mercy.

Yes, it is.

Time to update your bio. pic.twitter.com/g69WMHM2Vj — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 18, 2024

As of writing this, she hasn't.

I hear learning to code is an excellent option - as well as building solar panels. John Kerry could tell you more about that. — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) April 18, 2024

An excellent option.

Useless baggage gets tossed out of the life boat.



News at 9. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) April 18, 2024

Only she would be shocked by this.

Go back to tearing down Jewish Hostage posters, soulless creepy insect. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 18, 2024

She'll have lots of time to do that now.

Expert on sexual violence



But also pro-Palestinian



Odd combination considering Oct 7th — Free the Hostages (@NotaParody2) April 18, 2024

Well, see, she thinks October 7th was a bunch of people lying, so in her world it's perfectly normal.

this person was responsible for child safety at google https://t.co/XWqDWWNSgY pic.twitter.com/1Q4bEayXNP — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 18, 2024

Emphasis on was.

Not really, though.

A rare good decision by Google, terminating this rape-apologizing bigot. https://t.co/ldAYq7EyT8 — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) April 18, 2024

A very good decision.

If I decided to protest any cause by occupying my employer’s office, I would be fired. Most employers would do the same.



How is this remotely close to “McCarthyism”? https://t.co/qkuqDPLw3n — Madeleine Hubbard (@MadeleineHubb) April 18, 2024

It's not.

On one hand, she's probably shocked because the Left has faced almost no consequences for their actions for a very, very long time. They can protest, riot, vandalize, harass, and bully and they don't get as much as a slap on the wrist. So to get fired for her behavior (which was the correct response) is probably not the outcome she expected.

That being said, remember the Left have zero qualms about getting you fired for things you say and do outside of work. While they protest during their work hours, and then say any disciplinary action is 'McCarthyism'. It's not, and we all know this. Long past time for the Left to live by the rules they force on everyone else.