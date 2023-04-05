NPR officially unlocked the “state-affiliated media” achievement, at least on Twitter.

I can’t stop laughing about this. It’s so great. And appropriate! pic.twitter.com/ycKlTr7Hj0 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 5, 2023

And man, are they salty about it!

Now, if NPR is salty, you can imagine how the state with which it is affiliated is feeling about the whole thing.

Or you can just ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

LMFAO, some journo just asked affirmative action Karine her "thoughts" on @NPR being (rightfully) labeled as state-affiliated media. Of course, she dutifully simped. #DefundNPR — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 5, 2023

She really, really did:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on NPR: "The hard-hitting, independent nature of their coverage speaks for itself" pic.twitter.com/A3K3Gp3jmC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2023

Hard-hitting? Independent???

Independent of what, exactly? Certainly not of the Democratic Party. Good Lord, she actually expects us to just ignore everything we’ve seen and heard from NPR with our own eyes and pretend that they’re a legitimate, respectable media outlet.

Lol — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) April 5, 2023

LOLOLOLOLOL — Trump 2024 No Matter What (@k_ovfefe2) April 5, 2023

What else can we do but laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre’s utterly preposterous pronouncement?

So hard hitting, that they need to extort the public in order to survive. And they still have to lay off staff 🤣🤣 — Brett Morgan 🇾🇪 (@realbrettmorgan) April 5, 2023

The opposite of truth flows from her mouth like the Mississippi River every day. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) April 5, 2023

Yep.

She and NPR have that in common.

Totally: the best way for a news outlet like @NPR to show they're not beholden to the US government and are unbiased is to have the WH Press Secretary rise to her feet in defense of NPR and heap praise on their great reporting:pic.twitter.com/ygTRFPMkiO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

The fact that the White House’s chief hack loves them is all the proof you need that NPR doesn’t inconvenience her https://t.co/shj80le3gQ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 5, 2023

