NPR officially unlocked the “state-affiliated media” achievement, at least on Twitter.

And man, are they salty about it!

Now, if NPR is salty, you can imagine how the state with which it is affiliated is feeling about the whole thing.

Or you can just ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

She really, really did:

Hard-hitting? Independent???

Independent of what, exactly? Certainly not of the Democratic Party. Good Lord, she actually expects us to just ignore everything we’ve seen and heard from NPR with our own eyes and pretend that they’re a legitimate, respectable media outlet.

What else can we do but laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre’s utterly preposterous pronouncement?

Yep.

She and NPR have that in common.

