In case you missed it, NPR was officially designated by Twitter as “state-affiliated media.”

It was prettay, prettay good. And the way liberals reacted was just icing on the cake:

It’s appalling, you guys!

Cry more. We’re thoroughly enjoying the spectacle.

And make no mistake: this is absolutely 100% a spectacle. For proof of that, look no further than this hysterical statement from NPR President and CEO John Lansing:

Shorter John Lansing: How dare you impugn the objectivity and professionalism of NPR?! Why do you hate a vigorous, vibrant free press???

Because they think that if they say it enough times, it will suddenly mean something. And it means nothing coming from these people, who are not so much interested in a vibrant, free press as they are in a press that parrots and provides the Democratic Party with talking points.

We’re all laughing at you, NPR. Even harder and louder now that we’ve seen John Lansing’s statement.

Ooo … well said! NPR is as entitled to free speech as ever; they just aren’t entitled to get away with pretending that they’re not state-affiliated media and that they’re not an insanely partisan outlet.

Well, NPR’s priorities are — shall we say? — not optimal.

It’s about damn time somebody start holding NPR accountable. And if it’s gotta be Elon Musk’s Twitter, well, so be it.

Until they do, they can expect to be treated like state-sponsored media.

