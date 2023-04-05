In case you missed it, NPR was officially designated by Twitter as “state-affiliated media.”

I can’t stop laughing about this. It’s so great. And appropriate! pic.twitter.com/ycKlTr7Hj0 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 5, 2023

It was prettay, prettay good. And the way liberals reacted was just icing on the cake:

Yesterday, @elonmusk’s Twitter labeled NPR “state-affiliated media,” even though the company’s own policy stated the organization shouldn’t be labeled as such because it has editorial independence (left). Hours later, Twitter removed the reference to NPR in the policy (right). pic.twitter.com/cAXoXYFQ2G — David Gura (@davidgura) April 5, 2023

It’s appalling, you guys!

Turns out it's more appalling than that. NPR *was* in Twitter's "state-affiliated media" definition, right alongside the BBC. Until yesterday.https://t.co/ZhV1HUGZ4F — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) April 5, 2023

Cry more. We’re thoroughly enjoying the spectacle.

And make no mistake: this is absolutely 100% a spectacle. For proof of that, look no further than this hysterical statement from NPR President and CEO John Lansing:

NPR stands for freedom of speech & holding the powerful accountable. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.

My full statement on the recent inaccurate Twitter label below: pic.twitter.com/kdusUNtNUo — John Lansing (@johnlansing) April 5, 2023

Shorter John Lansing: How dare you impugn the objectivity and professionalism of NPR?! Why do you hate a vigorous, vibrant free press???

Why does every flap with a press outlet have to include "A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy." https://t.co/okxTVmfozo — Holden (@Holden114) April 5, 2023

Because they think that if they say it enough times, it will suddenly mean something. And it means nothing coming from these people, who are not so much interested in a vibrant, free press as they are in a press that parrots and provides the Democratic Party with talking points.

Lmaooooo — TomCottonStan69 (@tomcottonstan) April 5, 2023

We’re all laughing at you, NPR. Even harder and louder now that we’ve seen John Lansing’s statement.

Nobody is stopping your free speech, they're just contextualizing it. https://t.co/VIGPCLmeJO — Cry Fad Fun (@cryfadfun) April 5, 2023

Ooo … well said! NPR is as entitled to free speech as ever; they just aren’t entitled to get away with pretending that they’re not state-affiliated media and that they’re not an insanely partisan outlet.

It's unfortunate that @npr didn't get this angry when it was spreading scientific misinformation… https://t.co/q54JPfDAge — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 5, 2023

Well, NPR’s priorities are — shall we say? — not optimal.

It’s about damn time somebody start holding NPR accountable. And if it’s gotta be Elon Musk’s Twitter, well, so be it.

I think Twitter was wrong here ultimately. But NPR has been responsible for spreading scientific misinformation, and failing to hold the Biden Admin accountable. They have done a poor job the last few years. https://t.co/8EoTefDHcl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 5, 2023

Maybe NPR should stop acting like state-sponsored media https://t.co/oLSNd8yhsE — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 5, 2023

Until they do, they can expect to be treated like state-sponsored media.

