Last night, Nikki Fried and State Senator Lauren Book got themselves arrested by Tallahassee Police. No, we’re not being cute. They literally got themselves arrested, as in, getting arrested was their only goal.

Chairwoman of Florida Dems Nikki Fried and Sen. Lauren Book being arrested tonight with a group of protesters who were advocating for abortion access outside city hall. Tallahassee, Florida tonight. Photo by me. pic.twitter.com/1PEl4ftikI — Erich (@erichm) April 4, 2023

Mission accomplished, Nikki and Lauren! And for what it’s worth, Randi Weingarten stands with you against fascist GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, in his GOP fascism, is obviously cracking down on any and all dissent:

Now DeSantis is arresting is opponents https://t.co/LlRtJRsRII — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 4, 2023

Kudos to Randi for not taking her eyes off of Florida despite her full-time of job of pretending she doesn’t actively hate kids and their parents. We’d give her props for that ourselves, but, once again:

As of this post’s publication, there are no direct replies to Randi Weingarten’s tweet. Maybe that’s because even the people she follows aren’t willing to go out on a limb and call her out for being dishonest once again (or they’re just too stupid to care that she’s lying to them once again).

Thank God for community notes. https://t.co/LmTjw4k2Xv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 4, 2023

Indeed. It’s good to know that at least some people out there are paying attention to her lies and holding her accountable:

Unless Ron DeSantis went from being Governor of Florida to Mayor of Tallahassee and also switched parties from Republican to Democrat, Ron DeSantis has literally nothing to do with the arrest of Nikki Fried. Which we must again point out was a blatant political stunt and nothing more.

Fact checking by Community Notes is a great American innovation. It prevents liars like @rweingarten from getting away with their mendacity. https://t.co/X2ufHkrMVm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 4, 2023

I love community notes. https://t.co/6UJcDWWTVR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 4, 2023

You’ve really gotta love ’em.

And you’ve really gotta keep using them to bust Randi Weingarten, because she’s never going to stop lying to people.

👇@rweingarten got fact checked by @CommunityNotes. She tweeted about pro-abortion protesters getting arrested for *trespassing* by police in a clearly Democrat-controlled city as ‘DeSantis arresting opponents.’ You’re reaching, you silly stupid woman https://t.co/ipmRIwltWb — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) April 4, 2023

Randi is a literal propagandist.

None of this is true. And she knows it. Which is why she always turns replies off. https://t.co/D0O9cN6WYU — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 4, 2023

Hey @rweingarten, do you think your teachers should teach kids to lie like this? https://t.co/SKRMndxLen — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) April 4, 2023

Yes. Yes she does.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw owns Randi Weingarten, who wonders why Ron DeSantis is ‘afraid’ of education

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!