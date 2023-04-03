Nikki Fried got herself frog-marched by Tallahassee police this evening, along with state Senator Lauren Book, in a classic case of ‘please arrest me because it will make great Twitter content’.

Fried and other protestors assembled at City Hall to protest the 6-week abortion ban working it’s way through the Florida state legislature – the place where the democratically elected representatives of the people of Florida meet to create legislation their constituents voted for – otherwise known as ‘fascism’ to Florida Democrats.

According to Tallahassee police:

‘After multiple warnings throughout the day, protestors acknowledged they understood that anyone refusing to leave the premises at sundown would be subject to arrest. This evening, after sunset, the majority of the crowd left the property while 11 people refused to leave despite numerous requests. They were subsequently arrested for trespass after warning.’

In other words, they got arrested on purpose.

Nice shirt, Nikki. The people of Florida did vote. That’s why you’re getting arrested with the Senate Minority Leader.

Stage production or not, that’s still funny. LOL.

The Chair of the Democratic Party of Florida and the Democrat Senate Minority Leader, defying police orders and the will of the people of Florida, and getting themselves arrested ‘for democracy’ is just perfect.

Seems a bit insurrection-y to us. Heh.

Yes, the officers were just doing their jobs, to jeers of ‘Shame! Shame!’ from the protestors.

This was the real intent of the show. Media outlets will tie this to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, painting a picture of a ‘fascist’ state where free speech is stifled by the jackbooted thugs in the police department.

There’s not much more to know. They were told they’d be arrested and they were.

There’s just one catch: The mayor of Tallahassee, John Dailey, is a Democrat. Ha!

Some Twitter users, though friendly to Nikki Fried’s cause, understood who was in charge of the show in Tallahassee.

Yes, Ron DeSantis does not control the Tallahassee police department.

Even Planned Parenthood was a bit salty with the mayor. We’re sure they’ll redirect their ire to DeSantis soon enough.

Others already jumped on the narrative that Fried and Book intended when they got themselves arrested.

You can’t blame Nikki Fried in a way. She knows how easy it is to dupe these folks simply by getting a free ride to the Tallahassee Police Department.

LOL. ‘This is the free state of Florida under Ron DeSantis’ is going to be the catchphrase.

This right here is why politicians and celebrities get themselves arrested. Works every time, but at least we get a laugh out of it!

So stunning! So brave! She sat on a sidewalk, was carefully walked to a van, and driven to the police department where she will be released.

Nikki Fried is basically the same as the troops storming the beaches on D-Day!

LOLOLOL!

Fred Gutenberg tweet claiming DeSantis had Democrat leaders arrested

Fred, Fred, Fred … that’s just not how this works.

They just jump right on the misinformation bandwagon. We blame the education system.

You think this is bad? Wait until you hear what Ron did with the Black Death and the Titanic!

Just take the ‘L’, Democrats.

Now, that’s funny! Don’t worry, arrests will no longer be fascist by morning.

