Nikki Fried got herself frog-marched by Tallahassee police this evening, along with state Senator Lauren Book, in a classic case of ‘please arrest me because it will make great Twitter content’.

Fried and other protestors assembled at City Hall to protest the 6-week abortion ban working it’s way through the Florida state legislature – the place where the democratically elected representatives of the people of Florida meet to create legislation their constituents voted for – otherwise known as ‘fascism’ to Florida Democrats.

According to Tallahassee police:

‘After multiple warnings throughout the day, protestors acknowledged they understood that anyone refusing to leave the premises at sundown would be subject to arrest. This evening, after sunset, the majority of the crowd left the property while 11 people refused to leave despite numerous requests. They were subsequently arrested for trespass after warning.’

In other words, they got arrested on purpose.

Chairwoman of Florida Dems Nikki Fried and Sen. Lauren Book being arrested tonight with a group of protesters who were advocating for abortion access outside city hall. Tallahassee, Florida tonight. Photo by me. pic.twitter.com/1PEl4ftikI — Erich (@erichm) April 4, 2023

Nice shirt, Nikki. The people of Florida did vote. That’s why you’re getting arrested with the Senate Minority Leader.

Stage production or not, that’s still funny. LOL.

Police a short while ago told people behind these barricades need to leave In this space ⁦@NikkiFried⁩ & ⁦@LeaderBookFL⁩ are now sitting pic.twitter.com/DYFU5e5gEa — Gary Fineout (@fineout) April 4, 2023

The Chair of the Democratic Party of Florida and the Democrat Senate Minority Leader, defying police orders and the will of the people of Florida, and getting themselves arrested ‘for democracy’ is just perfect.

Seems a bit insurrection-y to us. Heh.

Today TPD assisted in ensuring a safe environment for demonstrators from across the state as they peacefully protested Senate Bill 300 in front of City Hall, located across from the Florida Capitol. To read more, click here: https://t.co/DAqs9H6Dog pic.twitter.com/CfkYKcnqZH — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) April 4, 2023

Yes, the officers were just doing their jobs, to jeers of ‘Shame! Shame!’ from the protestors.

Welcome to the Free State of Florida where peaceful protesters get arrested, including Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority leader Lauren Book.pic.twitter.com/RUGVkYMCOg — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 4, 2023

This was the real intent of the show. Media outlets will tie this to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, painting a picture of a ‘fascist’ state where free speech is stifled by the jackbooted thugs in the police department.

Tonight in Tallahassee, our Chairwoman @NikkiFried and our Senate Minority Leader @LeaderBookFL have been arrested for peacefully protesting a ban on reproductive healthcare in Florida. We will update you when we know more. — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) April 4, 2023

There’s not much more to know. They were told they’d be arrested and they were.

There’s just one catch: The mayor of Tallahassee, John Dailey, is a Democrat. Ha!

Some Twitter users, though friendly to Nikki Fried’s cause, understood who was in charge of the show in Tallahassee.

After initially giving protesters from @occupytally23 , a permit @MayorOfTLH revoked the permit Friday and then gave tallahassee police chief of Lawrence Revel The go ahead to detain people, simply trying to exercise their freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/Oe7vpolqw0 — sierra (@christiannaS125) April 4, 2023

Yes, Ron DeSantis does not control the Tallahassee police department.

CALL TO ACTION: Please call Mayor John Dailey’s office (850-891-2000 ) and tell him you are disgusted by the arrest of peaceful protestors, including Senator Lauren Book and Nikki Fried, on City Hall property pic.twitter.com/YLJR6CQFJN — Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@PPactionFL) April 4, 2023

Even Planned Parenthood was a bit salty with the mayor. We’re sure they’ll redirect their ire to DeSantis soon enough.

I am sorry that Ron Desantis is arresting political opponents. I am sorry that he is arresting women, and pregnant women. — martysalo (@msalo71) April 4, 2023

Others already jumped on the narrative that Fried and Book intended when they got themselves arrested.

You can’t blame Nikki Fried in a way. She knows how easy it is to dupe these folks simply by getting a free ride to the Tallahassee Police Department.

I'd say "unbelievable," but this is the so-called free state of Florida under Ron DeSantis.@NikkiFried is the Democratic leader for this moment. Fearless. On the side of justice. On the right side of history. Keep fighting, Nikki. We got your back. https://t.co/C962x3uf6u — Benjamin J. Kirby (@benjaminjkirby) April 4, 2023

LOL. ‘This is the free state of Florida under Ron DeSantis’ is going to be the catchphrase.

Powerful, fierce, and determined. @NikkiFried and @LeaderBookFL will do whatever it takes for Florida. DeSantis will not destroy Florida’s freedom. pic.twitter.com/KHKAlPfgR7 — Jayden D’Onofrio (@jaydendonofrio) April 4, 2023

This right here is why politicians and celebrities get themselves arrested. Works every time, but at least we get a laugh out of it!

So stunning! So brave! She sat on a sidewalk, was carefully walked to a van, and driven to the police department where she will be released.

Nikki Fried is basically the same as the troops storming the beaches on D-Day!

Arresting legislators during in the middle of the legislative session turns back the clock on 500 years of English Common Law. I'm not as concerned about Trump while I am living in DeSantis' bizarro version of Florida. — Hector Roos for Florida Governor (@RoosforFlorida) April 4, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Fred, Fred, Fred … that’s just not how this works.

Now DeSantis is arresting is opponents https://t.co/LlRtJRsRII — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 4, 2023

They just jump right on the misinformation bandwagon. We blame the education system.

You think this is bad? Wait until you hear what Ron did with the Black Death and the Titanic!

Just take the ‘L’, Democrats.

Nikki Fried got perp-walked before Donald Trump 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TPjaK4eS5Y — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) April 4, 2023

Now, that’s funny! Don’t worry, arrests will no longer be fascist by morning.

