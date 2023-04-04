As we told you yesterday, despite President Joe Biden confidently and emphatically assuring us that the Chinese spy balloon was “not a major breach” of U.S. national security, the Chinese spy balloon turned out to be a pretty major breach of U.S. national security. Guess Joe spoke too soon, huh? Either that or he was completely full of it and just lying to us.

Anyway, at this point it should be pretty clear to you that the Biden administration royally effed up their handling of the spy balloon. But if Karine Jean-Pierre’s performance at this afternoon’s White House press briefing is any indication, the Biden administration is quite content to just keep on pretending that they didn’t royally eff it up:

They certainly did do something: they sat there and did nothing. For days.

Ugh.

Yeah, it’s not a winning message.

Is she waiting for us to throw the Biden administration a ticker tape parade? Send thank-you cards?

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

The point is that this entire administration is full of incompetents and just sucks all around.

