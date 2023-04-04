As we told you yesterday, despite President Joe Biden confidently and emphatically assuring us that the Chinese spy balloon was “not a major breach” of U.S. national security, the Chinese spy balloon turned out to be a pretty major breach of U.S. national security. Guess Joe spoke too soon, huh? Either that or he was completely full of it and just lying to us.

Anyway, at this point it should be pretty clear to you that the Biden administration royally effed up their handling of the spy balloon. But if Karine Jean-Pierre’s performance at this afternoon’s White House press briefing is any indication, the Biden administration is quite content to just keep on pretending that they didn’t royally eff it up:

KJP: "We knew the flight path of the [Chinese spy] balloon…We took precautions in advance to ensure it didn't get sensitive information…The bottom line is…[we] did something about it." pic.twitter.com/BpgpVqRDdB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

They certainly did do something: they sat there and did nothing. For days.

“We watched as it floated along gathering information”. Well, I guess that’s “something”. — K. C. (@kcelev8) April 4, 2023

Ugh.

In which @PressSec @KJP46 proudly declares that “we [the Biden administration @POTUS @WhiteHouse] knew the flight path of the [Chinese spy] ballon before it crossed the United States.” She thinks this is a winning message. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/oZeB4FeziC — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 4, 2023

Yeah, it’s not a winning message.

We closed the barn door after the horses got out. Aren’t we wonderful patting ourselves on the back! — JGreene (@greenetoo) April 4, 2023

Is she waiting for us to throw the Biden administration a ticker tape parade? Send thank-you cards?

Yet you watched it do figure eights around military bases and didn't stop it from transmitting images and data back to China. Straight F's https://t.co/j9NOeik79e — Seth (@dcseth) April 4, 2023

No, no you didn’t. Just for once, stop lying. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) April 4, 2023

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

They literally did nothing about it and that’s the entire point. https://t.co/Q0yisQOAId — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 4, 2023

The point is that this entire administration is full of incompetents and just sucks all around.

***

Related:

KJP weasels out of answering Qs about WH’s take on Trump indictment but does Biden admin zero favors

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!