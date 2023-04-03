You’ve probably heard about antiracist math. The kind that says that 2+2=5, and if you say that 2+2=4, you’re a white supremacist. Well, do you remember geometry class, when you had to do proofs? Saira Rao recently put together what you might call an antiracist proof.

This particular one seeks to prove that white supremacy is the primary killer of white kids. And let’s just say her logic is … assailable:

The 2nd Amendment came from white supremacy & anti Blackness. The proliferation of guns is white supremacy. Whites buying guns en masse after Ferguson, 9/11 & Covid. Guns are the #1 killer of all kids, including white kids. Ergo white supremacy is #1 killer of white kids. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) April 2, 2023

Alrighty then.

Saira has completely leaked her remaining gray matter… https://t.co/H8h4Xc8LcN — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) April 3, 2023

Sadly, Saira has limited replies to those she mentions in her tweet. In other words, she doesn’t want to hear from anyone about it.

Too bad for her that she can’t shut off quote-retweets, because plenty of people have got plenty to say about her utterly boneheaded take.

Completely stupid take on things. https://t.co/DXVOGwrsYf — The Sword of Damocles (@brian_sword) April 3, 2023

When was the last time Saira Rao checked her work before hitting “send tweet”?

Saira has never, ever checked her work. Because if she did, well, she’d be out of work.

It anything you were saying were true, you could easily defend it and wouldn’t have to block replies. https://t.co/2LXSebiys0 pic.twitter.com/DbaIU461ul — Enid8745 (@enid8745) April 3, 2023

The mental gymnastics that these people undertake to justify stripping people of their constitutional rights continues unabated 🧐 Whenever the comments are turned off it’s because they already know they’re wrong but they are going to lie anyway ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/iTcJLBsIYw pic.twitter.com/gQEeaPoQTN — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) April 3, 2023

***

***

