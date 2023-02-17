Saira Rao is a very special person. Because Saira Rao is quite possibly the only person in the entire world who isn’t racist, at least according to her criteria. And as the self-appointed authority on what/who is and is not racist, it’s Saira’s job to monitor everyone else’s words and activities and tell us how we’ve disappointed and disgusted her.

But occasionally Saira takes a break from the racism beat and turns her attention to other things, like the fascist beat. And, much like she does with racism, Saira has a quick and easy guide to help you determine if you are a fascist.

Here you go:

If you are a Republican in 2023, you are a fascist. If you are married to/in a relationship with a Republican in 2023, you are a fascist. If you are friends with a Republican in 2023, you are a fascist. At some point, your actions need to match your memes. It’s a low bar. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) February 16, 2023

Not that she’ll delete it, but here’s a screenshot so you know what to expect if you try to reply to her directly:

Only people she mentioned can reply? Well, gee. That’s not very sporting of her, is it?

Looks like quote-retweets are gonna have to be the way to go:

Lol. Rao is screaming really bad parody account now https://t.co/pr0hWDz1SI — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) February 17, 2023

Cousin of a Republican? Fascist Get your hair cut by a Republican? Fascist Smiled at a Republican? You better believe you’re a fascist https://t.co/M9Jqc30wrb — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 17, 2023

Guess I'm a fascist then Where do I get my membership card https://t.co/JJp8OzWlDD — Kaya Masters (@redneckgeisha) February 17, 2023

When you get it, be sure to get it laminated.

What if you’re friends with someone who’s friend with someone else who is married to someone who once had lunch with a Republican? https://t.co/2Hf4P7U1FM — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 17, 2023

Please advise, Saira. Inquiring minds wanna know.

If you are this person, or a person who liked this tweet, you are a racist cretin. https://t.co/RpzzCPpEzp — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 17, 2023

If you are this woman in 2023, seek therapy immediately. If you are married to/in a relationship with this woman in 2023, seek therapy immediately. If you are friends with this woman in 2023, seek therapy immediately. This bar is so low an ant couldn't limbo it. https://t.co/6Icq3GIu2x — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) February 17, 2023

Ooo, we see what you did there.

We see what Saira Rao did, too. Only what she did required no cleverness or understanding of nuance.

Refuses to allow comments because she knows she is painting with a ridiculous broad brush. Ridiculous generalizations show people's ignorance. https://t.co/aqtlsFvY5t — 117th 🚔🚨 (@MSPTrooper21) February 17, 2023

I guess if you don't know what fascism is you would say something this stupid. https://t.co/cX56Z7tXfb — RBe (@RBPundit) February 17, 2023

Yeah, probably.

Related:

Anti-racist SJW Saira Rao informs white people that nonwhite friends who don’t ‘regularly [challenge] your whiteness’ probably ‘don’t trust you’

Saira Rao finds it remarkable that ‘white Americans freak out about ‘Muslim terrorists’ while they buy hotdogs and ice cream for ‘white terrorists” like themselves

Twitter sweetheart Saira Rao declares that ‘if you are a Republican, you are a Nazi’

