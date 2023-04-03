Michigan Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten is looking for a few good men. Actually, she’s looking for one good woman. Or one good man who identifies as a good woman and not a man, because ain’t nobody got time for toxic masculinity in Hillary Scholten’s office. At least not when it comes to her comms team.

Well, all of this definitely sounds very non-discriminatory and kosher.

We’re being facetious, of course. Investigative reporter Matthew Foldi recently looked into Scholten’s job posting and let’s just say he’s got a few issues with it. And after reading his thread, you will, too:

Like, aren’t there laws against this sort of thing? We could’ve sworn there were laws against this sort of thing …

There are. But as Foldi explains, Scholten has used her expertise as a labor lawyer to figure out how to get around them:

Fifty percent is pretty significant:

They definitely should. Voters in her district should be pretty pissed off.

Hillary Scholten sounds like someone who could stand to be primaried. By either a woman or a man.

