Michigan Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten is looking for a few good men. Actually, she’s looking for one good woman. Or one good man who identifies as a good woman and not a man, because ain’t nobody got time for toxic masculinity in Hillary Scholten’s office. At least not when it comes to her comms team.

Well, all of this definitely sounds very non-discriminatory and kosher.

We’re being facetious, of course. Investigative reporter Matthew Foldi recently looked into Scholten’s job posting and let’s just say he’s got a few issues with it. And after reading his thread, you will, too:

NEW from me @TheSpectator:#MI03's Hillary Scholten is hiring a Senior Comms Director with odd stipulations about gender identity and gender fluidity. "We strongly encourage women (and all individuals who do not identify as male)…to apply."https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (1/xx) pic.twitter.com/77mzlXNzR1 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

Are you a man? Need a job? Well, former labor lawyer and current Michigan congresswoman Hillary Scholten would really rather you didn’t apply to be her new senior comms director in DC, according to a job posting obtained by @TheSpectator.https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (2/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

The #MI03 job posting stipulates that “our office deeply values staff diversity (both because we recognize we are a better office for it and because we know that it is objectively the right thing to do!)”https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (3/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

“We strongly encourage women (and all individuals who do not identify as male), people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, veterans, and members of other underrepresented communities to apply,” the post continues.https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (4/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

Like, aren’t there laws against this sort of thing? We could’ve sworn there were laws against this sort of thing …

There are. But as Foldi explains, Scholten has used her expertise as a labor lawyer to figure out how to get around them:

Ironically, #MI03's Scholten previously worked as a labor attorney, so she ostensibly would know how to craft these job postings that heavily infer gender-, race- and sexuality-based discrimination without directly running afoul of the law.https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (5/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

This could prove awkward for the freshman Democrat. The posting indicates that “Michigan/Midwest ties” are a preferred skill for applicants to have. But she is, in essence, discouraging a significant tranche of #MI03 from applying.https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (7/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

Fifty percent is pretty significant:

Per Ballotpedia’s estimates, 50 percent of Michigan’s 3rd district. Of that half, the men who aren’t “of color,” gay, bisexual, trans, disabled or a veteran had better find another role that “strongly encourages” them to apply.https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (8/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

Scholten represents one of the purest toss-up districts in America in #MI03. Could Scholten's job preferences prove an electoral liability?https://t.co/fxj61kRRMJ (9/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

They definitely should. Voters in her district should be pretty pissed off.

After @RepMeijer beat Scholten in 2020, Scholten became a labor lawyer. Now she's cleverly phrasing job postings in a way that seems to just narrowly avoid breaking the law.https://t.co/KwJVMTbDAj (10/xx) pic.twitter.com/a0cBEqPrej — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 3, 2023

Hillary Scholten sounds like someone who could stand to be primaried. By either a woman or a man.

