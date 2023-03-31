As you may or may not recall — we hope you may, because it was hilarious — actor Diedrich Bader posted a charming group photo featuring himself, some people we don’t recognize, Kathy Griffin, Molly Jong-Fast, and … Taylor Lorenz. As in severely disabled, severely immunocompromised, severely terrified, severely maskless Taylor Lorenz.

Quite a few people were particularly struck by the severely maskless aspect. Because as we had been repeatedly informed by Taylor Lorenz herself that she could literally drop dead if she were to ever come into contact with someone not wearing a full hazmat suit and a mask on top of it.

It was just so strange, you know? There she was, in her perilously delicate state of health, not wearing in the mask in the presence of other maskless people. This wasn’t the Taylor Lorenz we knew.

But this was:

That’s our girl!

Taylor Lorenth.

We would’ve loved to have posted the tweet ourselves, but she went and protected her account.

She can run, but she can’t hide from Siraj Hashmi. Or herself, bless her little heart.

A treasure. As so many old women are.

Definitely possible. Likely, even.

***

Tags: blood draw centerCOVIDCOVID19Diedrich Baderdisabledimmunocompromisedkathy griffinLong COVIDMaskTaylor Lorenz