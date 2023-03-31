As you may or may not recall — we hope you may, because it was hilarious — actor Diedrich Bader posted a charming group photo featuring himself, some people we don’t recognize, Kathy Griffin, Molly Jong-Fast, and … Taylor Lorenz. As in severely disabled, severely immunocompromised, severely terrified, severely maskless Taylor Lorenz.

Thanks to @kathygriffin and Randy for a fabulous dinner and great conversation my daughter and i had an incredible time

I should have taken off my glasses for the picture pic.twitter.com/OXdfN7O537 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 23, 2023

Quite a few people were particularly struck by the severely maskless aspect. Because as we had been repeatedly informed by Taylor Lorenz herself that she could literally drop dead if she were to ever come into contact with someone not wearing a full hazmat suit and a mask on top of it.

It was just so strange, you know? There she was, in her perilously delicate state of health, not wearing in the mask in the presence of other maskless people. This wasn’t the Taylor Lorenz we knew.

But this was:

Last week, @TaylorLorenz hung out with @kathygriffin and others unmasked. This week, Taylor Lorenz is complaining about the lady at the blood draw center for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/uBkSTtWP9V — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 30, 2023

That’s our girl!

“Super immunocompromised” — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

Thuper immunocomprithed you guyth. Thuper. — Visibility Filtered Bosch (@TheloniusBosch) March 30, 2023

Taylor Lorenth.

We would’ve loved to have posted the tweet ourselves, but she went and protected her account.

She can run, but she can’t hide from Siraj Hashmi. Or herself, bless her little heart.

Taylor is such a gem. — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) March 30, 2023

A treasure. As so many old women are.

When people start to reach an advanced age, they start to lose some cognitive function, memory being one of the first. Might be what’s going on here as Taylor approaches 60. — Michael J South (@renegademormon) March 30, 2023

Definitely possible. Likely, even.

***

