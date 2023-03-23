Earlier today, actor Diedrich Bader posted a tweet featuring a lovely group photo from a recent dinner with alleged comedienne Kathy Griffin and someone named Randy. And it looks like a good time was had by all!

Aside from Bader and Griffin, do you recognize anyone else in the photo? We’ll give you a minute to take a closer look. See her yet?

But Diedrich, do you or your daughter know what Taylor Lorenz sacrificed just to be there? Have you no regard for her health??? Has she no regard for yours?????

Dear God. Doesn’t Taylor know she’s disabled? That every time she ventures outside, her very life is at stake?

And do it with a smile, no less.

Such a betrayal.

Good point.

Our thoughts exactly.

With a dog, no less. What if Taylor gave COVID to the dog?

Obviously there’s only one thing to do right now:

We’ve got a feeling it’ll come in handy very soon.

***

