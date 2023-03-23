Earlier today, actor Diedrich Bader posted a tweet featuring a lovely group photo from a recent dinner with alleged comedienne Kathy Griffin and someone named Randy. And it looks like a good time was had by all!

Thanks to @kathygriffin and Randy for a fabulous dinner and great conversation my daughter and i had an incredible time

I should have taken off my glasses for the picture pic.twitter.com/OXdfN7O537 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 23, 2023

Aside from Bader and Griffin, do you recognize anyone else in the photo? We’ll give you a minute to take a closer look. See her yet?

Is that @TaylorLorenz?? 😍 — k a y l a (@aleiyr) March 23, 2023

It is indeed!

Super nice and smart

She was very sweet to my daughter which i really appreciated — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 23, 2023

But Diedrich, do you or your daughter know what Taylor Lorenz sacrificed just to be there? Have you no regard for her health??? Has she no regard for yours?????

Oh look its long covid, immunocompromised and disabled reporter @TaylorLorenz hanging out indoors with no mask on! https://t.co/X947xrcF18 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 23, 2023

Dear God. Doesn’t Taylor know she’s disabled? That every time she ventures outside, her very life is at stake?

Kinda weird someone like Taylor Lorenz would attend a super-spreader event. pic.twitter.com/OmWfWFFVDs — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 23, 2023

And do it with a smile, no less.

why is @TaylorLorenz inside with other people, not wearing a mask, not social distancing, and not showing both her negative COVID test and proof of vaccination? Taylor Lorenz should be tried for mass genocide as she's literally killing millions of disabled people https://t.co/GxTXYtAcNA — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 23, 2023

Such a betrayal.

.@TaylorLorenz hanging out with people indoors without a mask? I thought this was reckless?… thought this was literally going to kill anyone and everyone with long Covid… https://t.co/ppjPe1ld3c — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 23, 2023

Good point.

Our thoughts exactly.

Didn't even notice Molly Jong-Fast was in this pic https://t.co/o9l04UcBWH — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 23, 2023

With a dog, no less. What if Taylor gave COVID to the dog?

Obviously there’s only one thing to do right now:

I am archiving this tweet https://t.co/JkPFrNwIDF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 23, 2023

We’ve got a feeling it’ll come in handy very soon.

***

Related:

WaPo taps Taylor Lorenz to explain how Elon Musk is using Twitter to kill even more people from COVID

You’d think attention-starved Taylor Lorenz would love being the focus of a Sopranos meme, but nope

***

