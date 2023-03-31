One of the most important lessons we’ve learned while watching the Trump indictment drama unfold is that if you happen to point out that the DA heading it up, Alvin Bragg, can thank funding from George Soros for his position, you’re an antisemite. That’s the only possible reason you’d ever bring up George Soros. You hate Jews. Sure, he’s a left-wing billionaire who’s put his money behind some horrible causes and people, but don’t you dare bring any of that up unless you want to be accused of antisemitism.

It’s actually really annoying, because

Way too many people have unfortunately been going off the rails over this for a while now, and it seems to have reached a fever pitch in the past month or so. And the really obnoxious part about it is that a lot of the people who are screeching about how it’s antisemitic to even mention George Soros’ name are either silent on or will outright defend blatant left-wing antisemitism.

Glenn Greenwald — who it should be noted is no right-wing Zionist cheerleader — can’t help but be struck by it all, and he put together a thread to discuss it. We’ve included the relevant parts of it below.

That’s some pretty harsh rhetoric about a wealthy Jewish man. Except, unlike as is the case with lefties crying foul over bringing up Soros with regard to Bragg, the antisemitic nature of that headline is pretty explicit. “Israeli Apartheid” is a favorite term of left-wing antisemites like Ilhan “All About the Benjamins” Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and IfNotNow.

Bingo.

 

Soros’ donations are absolutely relevant here; his being a Jew has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

***

***

