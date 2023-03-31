One of the most important lessons we’ve learned while watching the Trump indictment drama unfold is that if you happen to point out that the DA heading it up, Alvin Bragg, can thank funding from George Soros for his position, you’re an antisemite. That’s the only possible reason you’d ever bring up George Soros. You hate Jews. Sure, he’s a left-wing billionaire who’s put his money behind some horrible causes and people, but don’t you dare bring any of that up unless you want to be accused of antisemitism.

It’s actually really annoying, because

Not antisemitic: George Soros gave one million dollars to a group that gave half of that money to help elect Alvin Bragg. Antisemitic: George Soros, a Jew, gave one million dollars to a group that gave half that money to help elect Alvin Bragg. Super-easy. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2023

We can ignore for these purposes the fact Soros is not a practicing Jew and he pretty much opposes the existence of the Jewish State of Israel. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2023

Indeed. This is no sinister, secret plot (another thing antisemitic Europeans like to associate with Jews). Soros is quite up-front about what he does and why. https://t.co/gnb69wNIB1 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2023

I mean even Tapper got into this, badly. He once went after Kevin McCarthy for some NRCC thing that ripped Dems for taking money from Soros, Bloomberg, and Steyer as antisemitic. Steyer isn't even Jewish. That was about when Tapper went off the rails, unfortunately. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2023

Way too many people have unfortunately been going off the rails over this for a while now, and it seems to have reached a fever pitch in the past month or so. And the really obnoxious part about it is that a lot of the people who are screeching about how it’s antisemitic to even mention George Soros’ name are either silent on or will outright defend blatant left-wing antisemitism.

Glenn Greenwald — who it should be noted is no right-wing Zionist cheerleader — can’t help but be struck by it all, and he put together a thread to discuss it. We’ve included the relevant parts of it below.

I'm becoming quite irritated with commentators who I will leave unnamed for the moment who continue to exploit anti-semitism accusations like a personal toy to place off limits discussions of George Soros' ample donations, especially given how often they said things like this: pic.twitter.com/vDRcFwXVcm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

That’s some pretty harsh rhetoric about a wealthy Jewish man. Except, unlike as is the case with lefties crying foul over bringing up Soros with regard to Bragg, the antisemitic nature of that headline is pretty explicit. “Israeli Apartheid” is a favorite term of left-wing antisemites like Ilhan “All About the Benjamins” Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and IfNotNow.

It is 100% legitimate to discuss and criticize anyone using huge sums to influence politics:the NRA, Planned Parenthood, @HRC, AIPAC and Soros. But if you're someone who depicted the GOP as Adelson's puppet for Israel, you have no credibility to play with anti-Semitism this way. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

Bingo.

The reason liberals are manipulating anti-Semitism accusations to ban discussions of how Soros' money was used to elect Alvin Bragg is because this is the worst, most embarrassing case for prosecuting Trump: a liberal prosecutor in Manhattan doing it over an old, trivial case. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

I am 100% opposed to the idea that former presidents or high officials should be immunized from prosecution. I wrote a 2011 book that had no point other than to condemn this media-supported 2-tiered justice system. But this is the worst case to use for ithttps://t.co/i8sWzVCWQ7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

We devoted our entire @SystemUpdate_ program last night to the intricacies and implications of this indictment of Trump. Included is the disgusting attempt to exploit anti-Semitism accusations to ban discussions of Soros. Selected excerpts in this thread:https://t.co/5hfob8m3YZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

(Note: Like most people, we had to put together last night's show quickly and I spoke 2 factual inaccuracies we are correcting here and will correct at the top of tonight's show: 1) the Stormy Daniels case wasn't widely known in 2016 and 2) Adelson never had Israeli citizenship) — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

But the key point here is not so much that a Soros-funded liberal Manhattan prosecutor indicted a former President: he indicted the current GOP presidential frontrunner for 2024. (Soros donated $1m to Color of Change PAC 6 days after it endorsed Bragg):https://t.co/ByWyLRTY4M — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2023

Soros’ donations are absolutely relevant here; his being a Jew has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

