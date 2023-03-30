The Heritage Foundation has filed an official ethics complaint against Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over defamatory — and inflammatory — remarks that AOC made about @LibsofTikTok and Chaya Raichik:

We don't appreciate members of Congress lying, especially about American citizens. That's why Heritage's @OversightPR filed a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate @AOC for lying about @libsoftiktok creator @ChayaRaichik10. https://t.co/ozCsqbqifb — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) March 30, 2023

More from Fox News:

The Heritage Foundation this week asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to open an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for “falsely accusing” and “defaming” the creator of the Libs of TikTok Twitter account, Chaya Raichik. Heritage’s complaint notes that in a Feb. 8 hearing at the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Raichik lied in a 2022 tweet by saying Boston Children’s Hospital is “now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.” That tweet was a response to a video of a doctor who was talking about hysterectomies, although the doctor never discussed the age of the patients. … Heritage’s complaint argues that with those and other statements, Ocasio-Cortez violated a House ethics rule by “knowingly and intentionally defaming Chaya Raichik, creator of the viral Libs of TikTok account, falsely accusing her of lying and disseminating disinformation…” The nine-page complaint defends Raichik’s view that Boston Children’s Hospital performs gender affirming hysterectomies on young girls. Aside from being the “premier pediatric hospital,” Heritage noted that the hospital’s website notes that it performs gender affirmation surgery to “eligible adolescents,” and that the Journal of Clinical Medicine has documented that the hospital has “performed 65 double-mastectomies on minors over the course of three years.”

Huge thanks to @OversightPR and @Heritage for filing the ethics complaint on my behalf! https://t.co/Ii3sxGiRVS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

Not that AOC deserved any kindness from Raichik after what she said at that hearing, but Raichik decided to show her some anyway by personally informing AOC of the ethics complaint. Unfortunately, AOC wasn’t in her office at the time.

But fortunately, Raichik had a chance to speak with AOC when she ran into her later, and it went about as well as could be expected:

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol! Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

AOC had wings on those designer shoes, didn’t she? She can really hustle when she wants to!

LoTT: Hi, I need you to stop lying about me.@AOC: *spews another verifiable lie and bolts* https://t.co/xbVDIiz47S — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 30, 2023

She certainly has an M.O.

***

Related:

AOC uses House hearing on Hunter Biden story to promote ‘stochastic terrorism’ against @LibsofTikTok

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!