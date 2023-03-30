Yesterday, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry resigned. Because apparently she realized a little too late that tweeting out a threat to shoot “transphobes” is maybe not the best idea.

Well, as a number of people were careful to point out, the mainstream media seemed quite conspicuously uninterested in Berry’s violent rhetoric.

So weird, right? Our RedState colleague Bonchie was really struck by CNN star anchor Jake Tapper’s silence on the subject, particularly considering what Tapper has had to say about right-wing rhetoric in the past:

But maybe we weren’t being fair. Maybe we just needed to give Jake a little bit of extra time to process what had happened so that he could offer up an informed take on the situation.

Or maybe we had his number the entire time:

Thanks for finally tweeting about Berry, Jake. Sort of.

Welp.

Not anytime soon, apparently:

Nothing about Josselyn Berry from CNN’s Twitter accounts, either. Although CNN did tweet out a lovely story about Halle Berry just this St. Patrick’s Day!

Oh, and because sometimes CNN might cover a story at CNN.com but not tweet it out, we checked CNN.com for anything on Josselyn Berry’s resignation and … nada.

Jake Tapper couldn’t even link to a story from his own network because his own network doesn’t think it’s a big deal when a Democrat threatens to kill people.

***

