Yesterday, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry resigned. Because apparently she realized a little too late that tweeting out a threat to shoot “transphobes” is maybe not the best idea.

#Breaking: ⁦@GovernorHobbs⁩ office has confirmed that press secretary ⁦@joss_berry⁩ has resigned this morning after posting this image on Twitter . Expect a full statement shortly. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JOimLiWXj0 — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 29, 2023

Well, as a number of people were careful to point out, the mainstream media seemed quite conspicuously uninterested in Berry’s violent rhetoric.

Had DeSantis's press secretary tweeted "Us when we see transgender people" and a GIF of someone firing a gun, CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times, etc. would be demanding Ron DeSantis fire her. But @katiehobbs's press secretary does it about "transphobes," and the media is quiet. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 29, 2023

So weird, right? Our RedState colleague Bonchie was really struck by CNN star anchor Jake Tapper’s silence on the subject, particularly considering what Tapper has had to say about right-wing rhetoric in the past:

So @jaketapper, who has made it a habit of reposting and criticizing bad posts from right-wing political figures, is really going to completely ignore Katie Hobbs' press secretary threatening "transphobes" with physical violence after the Nashville shooting? Incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 29, 2023

But maybe we weren’t being fair. Maybe we just needed to give Jake a little bit of extra time to process what had happened so that he could offer up an informed take on the situation.

Or maybe we had his number the entire time:

AZ Central: Gov. Katie Hobbs' spokesperson resigns following controversial Twitter post invoking gun violence https://t.co/eon7EEsRGS via @azcentral — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 30, 2023

Thanks for finally tweeting about Berry, Jake. Sort of.

Welp.

Hey, former Press Secretary Jake Tapper, when will the Cable News Network get around to reporting this news about a Press Secretary resigning in disgrace? https://t.co/fJDKEFFggp — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 30, 2023

Not anytime soon, apparently:

Nothing about Josselyn Berry from CNN’s Twitter accounts, either. Although CNN did tweet out a lovely story about Halle Berry just this St. Patrick’s Day!

Oh, and because sometimes CNN might cover a story at CNN.com but not tweet it out, we checked CNN.com for anything on Josselyn Berry’s resignation and … nada.

Jake Tapper couldn’t even link to a story from his own network because his own network doesn’t think it’s a big deal when a Democrat threatens to kill people.

The Corporate media only covers it once they realize they can't cover FOR it. https://t.co/kTOi7tBiQb — John (@ITVPod) March 30, 2023

