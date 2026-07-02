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Alexandria, VA Promotes Snitch Line for Sparklers This Fourth; Dearborn Announces 'Zero Tolerance'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 02, 2026
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The America haters are doing everything they can to put a damper on people's enthusiasm for America's 250th birthday celebration this weekend. This editor will be working, but he'll probably take a quick break to light some sparklers on the deck with the kids.

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As Twitchy reported earlier, The Washington Post reported on a scoop: Internal National Park Service modeling predicts the Trump administration's massive July 4th fireworks display will cause dangerous pollution around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions across central D.C. Funny how only President Trump's fireworks display has come with a warning like this. 

Nearby Arlington, Virginia, reminded everyone that fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in the city, and residents should wait for the official City Birthday celebration on July 11. If you see a child holding a sparkler on Independence Day, you're urged to call 311 and report them to the authorities.

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Another city that's cracking down on shows of patriotism is Dearborn, Michigan, where police have announced a "zero tolerance" fireworks safety policy, as well as a curfew.

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"… fabric of your nation."

Sparklers are illegal? This is America's 250th … there will be fireworks.

***

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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MICHIGAN VIRGINIA WASHINGTON POST AMERICA 250

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