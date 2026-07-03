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Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art' of Jim Acosta's YouTube Channel

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:22 AM on July 03, 2026
Twitter

We’ve lost count of how many ‘journalists’ have been dumped onto YouTube and Substack by cable and network ‘news’ channels. Jim Acosta is among that throng and, since being catapulted from CNN, has managed to reach new levels of cringe. Here at Twitchy, we regularly make fun of Acosta and react to his clueless clips on social media, but we’ve never really explored his YouTube channel... until now.

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It’s worse than even we could have imagined. (READ)

Who knew there was something Acosta-related that was worse than his ‘journalism?

Many commenters questioned the authenticity of that introductory YouTube thumbnail by Stephen L. Miller.

Yes, they’re real, and there are more. We’ll wait while you check out Acosta’s channel.

Now you can commiserate with others forever damaged by what they’ve just witnessed.

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Ok, that last one is fake but no less cringe than the others.

The transition from cable ‘news’ to podcasting and YouTube has not been easy for Acosta. It’s only highlighted his severe lack of technical know-how. Here’s a flashback to Acosta’s first days producing his own online content. (WATCH)

He chose a communist symbol for his show’s logo. Yikes!

Posters say the thumbnails and content on Acosta’s channel prove how unserious he always was. How did his former co-workers not see it?

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Acosta is a stark warning of the damaging nature of unrelenting TDS. You think Acosta and his fellow broadcastaways are broken now; wait until they no longer have daily Trump-related content to base their lives, podcasts, and online videos on.  

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS YOUTUBE

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