Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art' of Jim Acosta's YouTube Channel

We’ve lost count of how many ‘journalists’ have been dumped onto YouTube and Substack by cable and network ‘news’ channels. Jim Acosta is among that throng and, since being catapulted from CNN, has managed to reach new levels of cringe. Here at Twitchy, we regularly make fun of Acosta and react to his clueless clips on social media, but we’ve never really explored his YouTube channel... until now.

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It’s worse than even we could have imagined. (READ)

Jim Acosta doing Mr. Beast style YouTube grabs now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2026

"Smash that like button, fam!" — Chad Barnett (@SirChadB) July 2, 2026

Who knew there was something Acosta-related that was worse than his ‘journalism?’

Many commenters questioned the authenticity of that introductory YouTube thumbnail by Stephen L. Miller.

Thank you to @redsteeze for introducing me to Jim Acosta's YouTube channel 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GlCSXMuv9t — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2026

Are these real screen shots? 😮 — Jim (@KeenServe) July 2, 2026

This cannot be real. — Paul Stein (@pstein4) July 3, 2026

Yes, they’re real, and there are more. We’ll wait while you check out Acosta’s channel.

Now you can commiserate with others forever damaged by what they’ve just witnessed.

FFS. I really did not need to see Jim Acosta doing “stupid YouTube thumbnail face”. https://t.co/4KHYIQAnoy — BT (@back_ttys) July 3, 2026

I thought this was Rosie O’Donnell. pic.twitter.com/c1vCuShOyM — Sandor at the Zoo (@SandorAtTheZoo) July 2, 2026

Ok, that last one is fake but no less cringe than the others.

The transition from cable ‘news’ to podcasting and YouTube has not been easy for Acosta. It’s only highlighted his severe lack of technical know-how. Here’s a flashback to Acosta’s first days producing his own online content. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta’s new show looks like an obscure YouTube channel whose view count has never hit triple digits.pic.twitter.com/MKXo5B1Ig4 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 31, 2025

Acosta: I'm an objective journalist, not a leftist activist



* chooses logo that looks exactly like a leftist activist * — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) January 31, 2025

He chose a communist symbol for his show’s logo. Yikes!

Posters say the thumbnails and content on Acosta’s channel prove how unserious he always was. How did his former co-workers not see it?

EVERY SINGLE PERSON @CNN that had anything to do with propping this giant ass clown up as a real “news” man should shunned from the industry forever.



He’s hours away from doing 6-7 jokes to desperately cling to relevancy. — Luckybull (@Luckybull42) July 2, 2026

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Whoever he has working for him not so secretly hates him and I am absolutely here for it. — Chris Choiniere (@Chris_Choiniere) July 2, 2026

Every "dignified" MSM anchor is 3 months away from being a soy boy Youtuber. — Bozo (@Bozo23893915) July 3, 2026

at this point, you guys are just making fun of someone "not all there"...clearly, this guy is cooked beyond doubt — Echo_Vane (@Ech0_Vane) July 2, 2026

Acosta is a stark warning of the damaging nature of unrelenting TDS. You think Acosta and his fellow broadcastaways are broken now; wait until they no longer have daily Trump-related content to base their lives, podcasts, and online videos on.

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