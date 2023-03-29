As we told you earlier, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry came under fire — and deservedly so — for an absolutely repugnant tweet that could most charitably be described as a threat of violence against “transphobes.”

Even Keith Olbermann thought it was way over the line, which is really saying something:

This, from AZ Gov @katiehobbs' spokesperson Josselyn Berry hours after the Nashville school shooting, is abhorrent and indefensible. And to go 36 hours without comment? Barring the most improbable of explanations, she must apologize – and resign.https://t.co/Ad3l8iHG2z pic.twitter.com/LMAIGEGE1r — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 29, 2023

Well, there may not have been any nonstop coverage of Berry’s tweet over at CNN or MSNBC, no breathless reporting by the New York Times or Washington Post, but at least someone in Katie Hobbs’ office apparently took issue with what Berry did, because Berry has reportedly resigned:

#Breaking: ⁦@GovernorHobbs⁩ office has confirmed that press secretary ⁦@joss_berry⁩ has resigned this morning after posting this image on Twitter . Expect a full statement shortly. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JOimLiWXj0 — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 29, 2023

Resigning is the next best thing to never having tweeted it in the first place. Although we can appreciate that because Berry tweeted what she did, we are now aware of what kind of person she is, and hopefully Hobbs will be a little more discerning when she chooses a replacement.

We anxiously await the full statement from Hobbs’ office. In the meantime, the goodest of riddances to Josselyn Berry. With any luck, she’ll have plenty of trouble finding work going forward.

Maybe on Earth 2, the MSM are explaining why it was the right decision.

Imagine how surprised all of the people who read this will be when they find out she posted it in the first place https://t.co/esmj4mk2Ap — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 29, 2023

Had DeSantis's press secretary tweeted "Us when we see transgender people" and a GIF of someone firing a gun, CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times, etc. would be demanding Ron DeSantis fire her. But @katiehobbs's press secretary does it about "transphobes," and the media is quiet. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 29, 2023

Even now what we’ve heard about the resignation came only from a local news channel https://t.co/d15cmbUU2w — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 29, 2023

