In the wake of a mass shooting, what we need from our media is thorough, responsible coverage. And in subsequent analysis, we need a thoughtful, reasonable approach to discussing the issues.

That’s what we need. Unfortunately, it’s not what we usually get. Certainly not from our mainstream media. And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show last night. Reid invited none other than reliable leftist thug Charlotte Clymer to discuss what the horrific deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, means for America’s trans community, aka the real victims in all this:

Charlotte Clymer: “God made me in her image. God made me transgender.” pic.twitter.com/Ecf3X9q440 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 30, 2023

First of if God (she? xe?) made Charles Clymer transgender, that’s great (we had no idea that God was transgender, too). But apparently it was a pretty gradual process, as Clymer began her journey as a gay man who was known for being super icky toward women:

Here is something about Charlotte Clymer people who weren't on the internet in 2017 probably don't know: He mysteriously became trans right after being cancelled by his fellow male feminists for being a creepy asshole. It even led to a trending #StopClymer hashtag at the time. https://t.co/tm0hJFho6l pic.twitter.com/SfaL5dedIh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

And second of all, it’s pretty gross to see MSNBC indulging a notorious bad-faith actor — and we do mean actor — like Charlotte Clymer and her nauseating persecution complex:

“Transgender shooting suspect sparks outrage on the Right.” Conservatives pounce on mental defective who gunned down three children and three adults in cold blood!

“Transgender shooting suspect sparks outrage on the right.” Is this the worst CONSERVATIVES POUNCE ever? https://t.co/dpcSPJgZX4 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 30, 2023

If it’s not, it’s gotta be right up there.

MSNBC decided that the best way to honor the memories of the six people who were murdered would be to minimize their deaths in the name of wokeness.

You know who was under actual siege? The children who were murdered. Clowns. https://t.co/oVNp94r11h pic.twitter.com/cENDL70OEu — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 30, 2023

It’s pretty clear at this point that Charlotte Clymer, Joy Reid, and MSNBC don’t care about the actual victims.

Oh my God https://t.co/tb6KMoBKMx — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2023

It’s a sickness. Truly.

The murderer’s transgender identity apparently did play a role in her decision to enter Covenant School and murder innocent people. And it says so much that Joy Reid is far angrier at the people who are discussing that than she is at the killer.

"Transgender shooting suspect sparks outrage on the right." That a mass murderer doesn't spark outrage on the Left because of the trans identity… is the problem. https://t.co/z7wq4dmcKi — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 30, 2023

Bingo.

"TRANSGENDER SHOOTING SUSPECT SPARKS OUTRAGE ON THE RIGHT" We already know the left doesn't care about the murder of children, but now @MSNBC is just saying it out in the open. https://t.co/OBlHVPewjR — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 30, 2023

They’re not just saying it out in the open; they’re straight-up shouting it from the rooftops:

.@cmclymer on GOP targeting #transgender people: "They're not trying to fix the problem. They're trying to weaponize it & exploit these senseless deaths–three nine-year-olds were brutally murdered–just for their own bottom line & the ballot box." MORE: https://t.co/8sWvuqtFMZ pic.twitter.com/H8emdrI7Qs — The ReidOut (@thereidout) March 30, 2023

Invoking Jesus Christ to shame people for noticing that a trans man murdered six innocent people is quite the flex, isn’t it?

6 dead people at a Christian church school. Joy Reid is here to tell you why it's their fault. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2023

"Look what you made us do." https://t.co/Mf36ZtTWOg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2023

Is there even a shred of doubt in anyone’s mind that if the Covenant shooter had been a white, cis-hetero, right-wing male, Joy Reid and Charlotte Clymer wouldn’t hesitate to hold them — and all conservatives — responsible?

You have cultists like @cmclymer out doing the rounds to twist this narrative… he has to make himself out to be the real victim here and not the murdered children… the delusions and narcissism is astounding https://t.co/abFp1kEOkX — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 30, 2023

Parting reminder, since apparently this still needs to be said:

