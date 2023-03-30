In the wake of a mass shooting, what we need from our media is thorough, responsible coverage. And in subsequent analysis, we need a thoughtful, reasonable approach to discussing the issues.

That’s what we need. Unfortunately, it’s not what we usually get. Certainly not from our mainstream media. And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show last night. Reid invited none other than reliable leftist thug Charlotte Clymer to discuss what the horrific deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, means for America’s trans community, aka the real victims in all this:

First of if God (she? xe?) made Charles Clymer transgender, that’s great (we had no idea that God was transgender, too). But apparently it was a pretty gradual process, as Clymer began her journey as a gay man who was known for being super icky toward women:

And second of all, it’s pretty gross to see MSNBC indulging a notorious bad-faith actor — and we do mean actor — like Charlotte Clymer and her nauseating persecution complex:

“Transgender shooting suspect sparks outrage on the Right.” Conservatives pounce on mental defective who gunned down three children and three adults in cold blood!

If it’s not, it’s gotta be right up there.

Trending

MSNBC decided that the best way to honor the memories of the six people who were murdered would be to minimize their deaths in the name of wokeness.

It’s pretty clear at this point that Charlotte Clymer, Joy Reid, and MSNBC don’t care about the actual victims.

It’s a sickness. Truly.

The murderer’s transgender identity apparently did play a role in her decision to enter Covenant School and murder innocent people. And it says so much that Joy Reid is far angrier at the people who are discussing that than she is at the killer.

Bingo.

They’re not just saying it out in the open; they’re straight-up shouting it from the rooftops:

Invoking Jesus Christ to shame people for noticing that a trans man murdered six innocent people is quite the flex, isn’t it?

Is there even a shred of doubt in anyone’s mind that if the Covenant shooter had been a white, cis-hetero, right-wing male, Joy Reid and Charlotte Clymer wouldn’t hesitate to hold them — and all conservatives — responsible?

Parting reminder, since apparently this still needs to be said:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Charlotte Clymer says anti-trans conservatives don’t give a damn about little girl James Younger

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charlotte ClymerCovenant SchoolCovenant School shootingjoy reidMSNBCNashville shootingtranstransgender