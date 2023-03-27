It’s no surprise that The Lincoln Project is focused like a laser on taking down Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. After all, if DeSantis announces that he’s running for president in 2024, he will by far pose the biggest threat to Donald Trump’s presidential chances. And without Donald Trump around, there goes The Lincoln Project’s grift.

But somehow, despite the fact that we always expect the worst from The Lincoln Project, they somehow manage to plumb new depths of awfulness in the name of Muh Principles. And that’s exactly what they’ve done here with this ad designed to portray Ron DeSantis as a self-absorbed bubblehead who didn’t care about 9/11:

.@GovRonDeSantis wants to be the next Republican president, yet he doesn’t remember the day every American can never forget. He’s not ready for primetime. pic.twitter.com/wcC0XVzp2L — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 25, 2023

How is this even possible? — Jay McKenzie (@jamesfourm) March 25, 2023

It’s not.

Taking The Lincoln Project’s ad at face value, we could certainly understand why you might think that Ron DeSantis isn’t ready for primetime. The thing is that you should never take anything The Lincoln Project says at face value. Because they’re liars. Flaming ones.

This is a scummy ad. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) March 26, 2023

Lol what a scumbag advertisement. You guys have no shame. Exploiting pain over 9/11 to attack someone for comments you are taking out of context is reprehensible. He was speaking about the big picture of where he was. Went from being a happy kid to living in a new reality. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) March 25, 2023

Correct. In fact, The Lincoln Project’s lie is so egregious that it got Context’d:

Let’s have a look at that full clip, shall we?

To say that The Lincoln Project left out important context would be a gross understatement. Good Lord.

He literally served in the navy because of 9/11… — LordDylly (@DyllyLord) March 27, 2023

Is there anything you people won't bald faced lie about? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 25, 2023

If there is, we have yet to find it.

Oh, and by the way:

pretty bold of you to go after a guy for not remembering where he was on 9/11 considering that the Lincoln Project has a reputation for preying on those who weren’t even born before 9/11 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 25, 2023

Yeah, we’re done here.

