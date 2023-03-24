Man, Donald Trump is so full of it when it comes to Ron DeSantis and Florida, isn’t he? All he does these days is talk smack about DeSantis and Florida despite maintaining a swanky residence there at Mar-a-Lago. Only Trump could complain endlessly about where he lives despite having the resources to leave but choosing to stay anyway.

Well, Trump and Ana Navarro. Navarro — who, despite talking nonstop about how terrible Trump is, is more like him than she’d ever admit — told her her “The View” cohosts that living in Florida pisses her off and she’s getting tired of it:

Gotta love those gals.

That’s very true. But maybe we’ve finally found a way to make them shut up. Or at least get Ana to stop whining about Florida:

Trending

Like Joy Behar said, time to move!

And it’s not like there can be a shortage of available housing in New York City, what with all the people who have left it for Florida. What’s she waiting for?

No doubt.

And hey, if New York is still too close to Florida for comfort, there’s always Helsinki. We warmly invite her to be Finland’s problem.

***

Related:

Ana Navarro Makes Election Denial Great Again by suggesting DeSantis ‘gamed the system’ to win big

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroFinlandFloridaRon DeSantisThe View