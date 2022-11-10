In the wake of the Republican Party’s disappointing showing on Tuesday, some GOP voters have been quick to suspect foul play. Never mind that voter fraud simply can’t explain how so many GOP candidates — especially the Trump-endorsed ones — lost so badly. Trump actually likely played a pretty big role in the absence of a red wave (and he’s got his own history of election result denial).

As a general rule, kneejerk post-election conspiracy theories are not a great idea. They’re actually generally a pretty terrible idea. But for some reason, a lot of Democrats out there seem to think it’s OK when they do it. Democrats like Ana Navarro, whose only explanation for Ron DeSantis bucking the trend and running away with the Florida gubernatorial election is that he cheated:

CNN's Ana Navarro Claims Ron DeSantis Won By 20 Points 'Because He Gamed the System' https://t.co/5AiLLMuPlY — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 10, 2022

Here’s what Navarro said, via Mediaite:

“Ron DeSantis barely won in 2018 by 35,000 votes, by the skin of his teeth against a black, progressive, little-known mayor from Tallahassee, Florida. Yesterday, he won by 20 percentage points. Why? Because he gamed the system. Because he turned Florida into an unlevel playing field. They changed election laws, making it harder to vote by mail. They paraded a bunch of people, black people that they arrested for voting fraud and paraded them in front of national media. He created an election police.”

Oh.

Election denier. — Rutherford B. Hayes (@19thPresident) November 10, 2022

Sure sounds like that’s what’s going on here.

Here we go https://t.co/zZbxfI8pd5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 10, 2022

here come the liberal election conspiracy theories about RDS “suppressing” the vote for charlie crist https://t.co/SYt3HwNfKz — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) November 10, 2022

Shorter Ana Navarro: When Democrats win, it’s justice and goodness and truth. When Republicans win, it’s illegitimate.

Denying election results is a danger to the very fabric of our democ— oh it's Different This Time™. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 10, 2022

(D)ifferent.

All of a sudden, Dems are okay with election denial 😅😂🤣https://t.co/yelWhMURlX — Allen Harris (@banthefox40) November 10, 2022

Is it safe to have an election denier on ABC? I feel very unsafe. https://t.co/8i19w4QlSE — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 10, 2022

Heh.

We know Ana’s an idiot, but surely she can’t be stupid enough to think we’d actually buy what she’s selling, right? Right???

He used this cheat code called governing in a way that his constituents supported and appreciated. No one else seems to know about it. https://t.co/cVV9mNN0sG — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 10, 2022

Not really surprising that Ana Navarro wouldn’t know about that.

Isn't that election disinformation? — Al (@AllenIn2022) November 10, 2022

Yes. Yes it is.

This is electoral misinformation, @ananavarro. You should be ashamed. https://t.co/Dzelu2yolr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 10, 2022

In fairness, how can she be ashamed when she clearly has no shame to speak of?

***

***

