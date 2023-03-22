Earlier, we told you about Ron DeSantis breaking his silence on Donald Trump’s nicknames for him.

Here it is again, in case you had the misfortune to have missed it:

Now, while you were watching that, there’s a good chance you were giggling along with Ron DeSantis. But if you’re New York Times writer and Trump expert Maggie Haberman, you were just scratching your head. Ron DeSanctis doesn’t know how to spell DeSanctimonious???!!!

DeSantis, who went to Yale, says he isn’t sure how to spell Trump’s DeSanctimonious nickname https://t.co/Pkjbiar1Ff — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 22, 2023

Wow, Maggie. You got him.

Surprised — and a little disappointed, not gonna lie — that she didn’t end her post with “SAD!” or “What a DUM-DUM!”

During Trump’s presidency, Haberman kind of became the MSM’s go-to expert on The Donald. And because she couldn’t be counted on to be openly hostile to him in all of her coverage, a lot of liberal Trump critics accused her of being up his you-know-what. That was pretty silly, right? Haberman writes for the New York Times. Obviously she wasn’t just a glorified Trump mouthpiece.

But her tweet about DeSantis today kinda makes her sound like one, doesn’t it?

Liberals really do lack a sense of humor. https://t.co/IauEK79wEu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 22, 2023

And Maggie Haberman isn’t doing anything to dispel that notion.

Such a ridiculous tweet. The guy was being tongue-in-cheek. And I hate him — Cliff Moskowitz (@CLIFFMOSKOWITZ) March 22, 2023

"Heres an article I wrote about a joke I didn't get" Great job Maggie, keep up the great work! pic.twitter.com/K7SR8u4aPU — 📣 Free ASF (@STotino) March 22, 2023

jesus christ, maggie — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 22, 2023

Jesus would be facepalming if he were here.

I don’t get how so many people who are supposedly journalists who are supposed to understand context aren’t getting this. This is a take you’d expect to see from Occupy Democrats’ Twitter account — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) March 22, 2023

This is the best you can come up with? Look I get it, you depend on Trump for your existence, but this is beyond pathetic — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) March 22, 2023

I often have trouble figuring out how to spell words that idiots make up, too. But I'm not an idiot. Neither is DeSantis. Maybe you are and the spelling just comes naturally to you? You and Trump, two peas in a really dumb pod. https://t.co/91xP14Y8wn — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 22, 2023

Isn’t that special?

***

