Earlier, we told you about Ron DeSantis breaking his silence on Donald Trump’s nicknames for him.

Here it is again, in case you had the misfortune to have missed it:

Now, while you were watching that, there’s a good chance you were giggling along with Ron DeSantis. But if you’re New York Times writer and Trump expert Maggie Haberman, you were just scratching your head. Ron DeSanctis doesn’t know how to spell DeSanctimonious???!!!

Wow, Maggie. You got him.

Surprised — and a little disappointed, not gonna lie — that she didn’t end her post with “SAD!” or “What a DUM-DUM!”

During Trump’s presidency, Haberman kind of became the MSM’s go-to expert on The Donald. And because she couldn’t be counted on to be openly hostile to him in all of her coverage, a lot of liberal Trump critics accused her of being up his you-know-what. That was pretty silly, right? Haberman writes for the New York Times. Obviously she wasn’t just a glorified Trump mouthpiece.

But her tweet about DeSantis today kinda makes her sound like one, doesn’t it?

And Maggie Haberman isn’t doing anything to dispel that notion.

Jesus would be facepalming if he were here.

Isn’t that special?

