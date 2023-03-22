Team Trump has been getting increasingly desperate over the past several weeks. But no one on Team Trump has grown more desperate than Donald Trump himself.

He’s always been on the crazy side, but at least before, he sort of tried to keep it relatively tamped down. Relatively. But since he left office, he’s stopped trying, and once he decided to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, that was it. And likely presidential contender Ron DeSantis is his primary target.

Earlier this week, Trump vomited up a Truth Social post suggesting not only that Ron DeSantis preys upon underage girls, but also that DeSantis is actually gay. Because everything’s always better with a little homophobia sprinkled in. It’s pretty clear that Trump is trying to get a rise out of DeSantis, but thus far his efforts have proven fruitless. And if this clip from Piers Morgan’s recent interview with DeSantis is any indication, Trump will continue digging his own grave while DeSantis watches with detached amusement:

QFE: “You can call me whatever you want, I mean, just as long as you, you know, also call me a winner.”

And, love him or hate him, right now, Ron DeSantis is indeed a winner. He just keeps winning. And that’s what really offends Donald Trump.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

