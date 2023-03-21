Remember Paul Krugman? He’s the New York Times’ Nobel Prize-winning economist who actually doesn’t know squat about economics. Nice work if you can get it. Really nice work, actually. Odds are that if you’re reading this, you’re making less money than Paul Krugman.

Anyway, it’s important to keep in mind that, no matter how much time passes, Krugman’s track record of being wrong remains fully intact. A recent New York Times headline warned that, according to the U.N., the world is running out of time to ensure that the planet doesn’t melt and just evaporate:

Not a terribly remarkable headline, to be clear. We’ve been hearing the same stuff for years now, years after the earth was supposed to have burnt to a crisp. But check out the subhed:

We already knew that fighting global warming was going to come with a huge price tag, so the subhed’s not remarkable, either, in that sense. But, as Keeper of the Receipts Drew Holden points out, it’s definitely worth spotlighting:

Womp-womp.

It takes real effort to be as consistently wrong as Paul Krugman. But dammit if he doesn’t make it look easy.

