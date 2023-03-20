Will former President Donald Trump be indicted over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels? Will he finally end up behind bars? We’re on the edges of our seats!

Over the weekend, we told you that Jonathan Turley doesn’t think the case against Trump is very strong. But let the record show that Judd Legum couldn’t disagree more. He’s got a whole thread about why Trump has got to go down for this one:

1. There is an emerging narrative from pundits across the political spectrum that Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels weren't that important And everyone should focus on other issues This is wrong Stormy Daniels matters Follow along if interested 🧵 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 20, 2023

We won’t post the whole thread here, but we would like to highlight this particular tweet:

17. Trump schemed to conceal relevant information from the voting public in the days before the election, engaged in an elaborate coverup, and then lied about his involvement. This deceit may have changed the course of history. https://t.co/8jWMEP59pr — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 20, 2023

Did you catch that? “Trump schemed to conceal relevant information from the voting public in the days before the election, engaged in an elaborate coverup, and then lied about his involvement.”

Sound familiar? It should. Because it’s exactly what the Biden campaign — with the full cooperation of the mainstream media and social media platforms — did with the Hunter Biden laptop story.

And what did Judd think about the Hunter Biden laptop story? Allow Will Chamberlain to refresh your memories:

Oooooof.

In other words, it’s Judd Legum being Judd Legum.

***

Related:

Judd Legum upset that he and David Hogg have been tagged with ‘Community Notes’

Judd Legum is furious that Community Notes added context to his ‘100% ACCURATE TWEET’ about DC crime

Judd Legum getting trolled by Community Notes is a beautiful thing

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!