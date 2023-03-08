Late last month, Judd Legum took great offense to David Hogg getting tagged with “Community Notes,” which are intended to provide missing context.

.@davidhogg111 has the right to express his opinion about the second amendment without @CommunityNotes attaching commentary. Hogg is not disputing the Supreme Court has recognized an individual right to bear arms. He’s saying the Supreme Court is wrong. pic.twitter.com/QrL96CXG52 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 28, 2023

A big part of the reason Judd was so upset is that he himself has been a target of the “Community Notes” machine:

I’ve had my own ACCURATE reporting on classroom libraries in Florida targeted by a @CommunityNotes Musk has said he has taken steps to ensure @CommunityNotes does not have a left-wing bias He has certainly achieved that https://t.co/RarnDExwF0 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 28, 2023

Well, it seems that it’s happened once again. That’s right, folks. Once again, Judd Legum is a victim of those who would point out that his tweets leave quite a bit of context and intellectual honesty to be desired:

1. Anonymous Twitter users have weaponized @CommunityNotes and are using the feature to try to discredit COMPLETELY ACCURATE INFORMATION The people writing these "Community Notes" are remarkably uninformed about the topics they weigh in on It happened to me yesterday 🧵 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

Weaponized! Judd has been pounced, seized, and thrusted upon. Will the persecution never end?

2. I tweeted that "Violent crime in DC is actually at historic lows. And it went down 7% in 2022 and is already down another 7% in 2023." THIS IS A 100% ACCURATE TWEET And yet, it was targeted with a Community Note pic.twitter.com/YldTA6GvMg — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

3. The "Community Note" suggests my tweet is misleading because "The 'down 7%' figure for violent crime is dependent on whether larceny crimes are classified as robbery, burglary, or theft." THIS IS REMARKABLY DUMB pic.twitter.com/LkYvvWSPv2 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

In Legumese, “THIS IS REMARKABLY DUMB” translates to “Community Notes has a point.”

The community note is also accurate. https://t.co/euEkevyOMx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2023

Forget it; he’s rolling:

4. The DEFINITION of robbery is a theft that also involves violence or the threat of violence. So of course robbery will be counted as a violent crime and burglary and theft will not. And when you add it all together violent crime is down 7% since last year! — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

He’s trying so hard, you guys. Bless him.

5. Homicides are up. And even one homicide is a tragedy. But other forms of violent crime are down and that is why violent crime overall is down. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

Homicide are just about as violent as violent crimes can get, and if they’re up, we’re not sure what Judd has to defend about what he said.

This dude really wants to argue when murders are up 31%? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 8, 2023

Yes. Yes he does.

How do I put a community note on this tweet to say that adding context is not "weaponizing" https://t.co/K6oUglBhZx — Louis vil LeGun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) March 8, 2023

"Weaponized" is the choice term for people who don't like it when something is effective. https://t.co/sAUwLmkxfe — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 8, 2023

Bingo.

Judd is whining because he cant just give half assed information to mislead his audience for a narrative. The community note is also accurate, so whine harder https://t.co/ofQMJ2iNdU — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 8, 2023

lmao he's so angry — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 8, 2023

He screams about it then plugs his substack — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2023

Well yeah:

6. After my tweet, I ended up writing a bit more about crime in DC and the effort to reform the DC criminal code. Check it out: https://t.co/lgNm3r6YFv — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 8, 2023

He can’t help himself.

And we can’t help but laugh at him. The guy claims to write “an independent newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism,” but he can’t handle accountability from the public for what he says.

It warms my heart to see this happening to Judd Legum simply because of how upset he gets over it If you follow the link in the Community Note, you discover that it is 100% accurate and explains to the reader the context of Judd's original statement https://t.co/3V5uFEozYX — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 8, 2023

It’s downright delectable.

Welcome to the Year of Our Lord 2023, Judd, in which you and your compadres have lost your lock on the Narrative here. Get used to the pushback, or find another line of work… Power to the People, baby! ✊✊✊ https://t.co/l3eTHrYO13 — Haggai2x19 (@haggai2x19) March 8, 2023

