Late last month, Judd Legum took great offense to David Hogg getting tagged with “Community Notes,” which are intended to provide missing context.

A big part of the reason Judd was so upset is that he himself has been a target of the “Community Notes” machine:

Well, it seems that it’s happened once again. That’s right, folks. Once again, Judd Legum is a victim of those who would point out that his tweets leave quite a bit of context and intellectual honesty to be desired:

Weaponized! Judd has been pounced, seized, and thrusted upon. Will the persecution never end?

In Legumese, “THIS IS REMARKABLY DUMB” translates to “Community Notes has a point.”

Forget it; he’s rolling:

He’s trying so hard, you guys. Bless him.

Homicide are just about as violent as violent crimes can get, and if they’re up, we’re not sure what Judd has to defend about what he said.

Yes. Yes he does.

Bingo.

Well yeah:

He can’t help himself.

And we can’t help but laugh at him. The guy claims to write “an independent newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism,” but he can’t handle accountability from the public for what he says.

It’s downright delectable.

***

