Judd Legum, the ThinkProgress alumnus who currently writes Popular Information, “an independent newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism,” has been going through some pretty rough stuff lately. See, people out there have been accusing him of misinformation, and only lefties like him are allowed to label stuff “misinformation.”

UPDATE: Got a call from the Press Secretary for the Florida Department of Education, Cassandra Palelis, who told me this tweet was "very misleading." We had a nice chat. 🧵 https://t.co/dcXDMlEnPj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 12, 2022

Legum’s thread is a really, really long one, and we’re not going to post it in its entirety here. Feel free to check it out for yourselves, though.

So you know, here’s how the thread ultimately wraps up:

And here is @GovRonDeSantis' press secretary, @ChristinaPushaw, amplifying claims that I'm "spreading misinformation" about rejected elementary school math textbooks (Ratio on that tweet not getting any better) pic.twitter.com/sVpYHgDQaH — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 13, 2022

IN SUM: It is a DOCUMENTED FACT that every single review of rejected math textbooks for Florida elementary school students explicitly found NO CRT The Florida Department of Education and Ron DeSantis appear very upset that I'm making this fact knownhttps://t.co/HDQHp5mSUQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 13, 2022

It’s worth noting that Judd’s full of you-know-what here:

That looks like a high school textbook, but this example is gratuitously political and racial. The notion that none of this is happening isn’t accurate. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 13, 2022

Judd’s not used to people being upset with him for making facts known … because he notoriously traffics in alternative facts. For example, he definitely has a lot of beefs with people who criticize educational rot in the public school system and has gone out of his way to slime those people. Judd’s just a troll in Crusader-for-Truth-and-Justice’s clothing.

And speaking of trolls in Crusader-for-Truth-and-Justice’s clothing, here’s The Lincoln Project bringing up Judd’s rear, fighting for his honor against the Fidel-Castro-like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

The DeSantis admin's attacks on journalists like @JuddLegum and businesses like @Disney are frighteningly reminiscent of Castro's repression of the free press and freedom of speech. https://t.co/tRwVDJLfXP — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2022

“Frighteningly reminiscent of Castro’s repression of the free press and freedom of speech.” We must admit, that’s a new one for us. “Ron DeSantis is just like Fidel Castro” was definitely not on our bingo card.

But The Lincoln Project is nothing if not creative, and they obviously put all their Top. Men. on coming up with that one.

The pattern of threats disguised as response is authoritarian warmup If Ron DeCastro starts wearing mirrorshades, a black beret, and a camo uniform I won't be surprised. https://t.co/BJZp7j7dsZ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 13, 2022

Ron DeCastro!

This is such a dumb, lazy attempt at spin. You can just imagine bunch of people sitting in a room, trying to figure out how to attack DeSantis, and someone pipes up, "Hey, there are Cubans in Florida. Cubans don't like Castro, right? So maybe…" https://t.co/ihIwokdkPj — Will (@Will_Redacted) May 13, 2022

We weren’t there, of course, but we imagine that the conversation went down very much like that.

Wait, a government spokeswoman disagreed in public with Judd Legum? Definitely something that could only happen in a Communist country. https://t.co/5YGZdauS7C — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 13, 2022

So we're clear, government employees criticizing misinformation is just like the Castro regime? Bold attack on Biden's new disinformation governance board there, but okay. https://t.co/6o1gl2y64g — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 13, 2022

If Ron DeSantis is like Fidel Castro for having staffers criticize misinformation, then who does that make Joe Biden’s administration for setting up a Disinformation Governance Board? Palpatine?

Talk about pissing off all the right people. https://t.co/hV6gxq4jMi — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 13, 2022

Oh well. For more on Ron DeSantis’ War on Free Speech, be sure to check out The Lincoln Project’s sweet podcast!

Banning books, silencing the free press, attacking businesses. These are all tactics in DeSantis’ culture war that only make life harder for Floridians.@ReedGalen discussed this very subject on a recent episode of the pod. Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/8kPqZmKt7n pic.twitter.com/khzyshZK2R — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2022

Just make sure your kids aren’t in the room while you’re listening to it. Because, well, you know.

In which the Pedo Project comes to the defense of the company that got into trouble for supporting teachers talking sex with kindergartners. https://t.co/6o1gl2PHsQ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 13, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video