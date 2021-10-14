Are you a parent who’s concerned about what your child is being exposed to in the public school system? Well, ThinkProgress founder and “Popular Information” writer Judd Legum says you’re not ackshually concerned about your kids’ welfare; you’re just a willing cog in the seasoned right-wing political machine:

Because obviously anyone who would question the public school system and public school board’s motives must be doing so for nefarious reasons.

No, Judd. The point is protecting our children’s emotional, mental, and physical health by fighting the public school corruption that’s led to things like Critical Race Theory education and, say, covering up sexual assaults.

Just because Judd Legum puts the “ass” in “astroturf” doesn’t mean everyone else does.

