Are you a parent who’s concerned about what your child is being exposed to in the public school system? Well, ThinkProgress founder and “Popular Information” writer Judd Legum says you’re not ackshually concerned about your kids’ welfare; you’re just a willing cog in the seasoned right-wing political machine:

1. The sudden interest in school boards is not an organic grassroots movement of angry parents. It is an effort orchestrated by seasoned right-wing political operatives who have formed a constellation of well-funded groups.https://t.co/NPlUwraJC6 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2021

Because obviously anyone who would question the public school system and public school board’s motives must be doing so for nefarious reasons.

2. @DefendingEd, one of the most prominent groups targeting school boards, is run by a Republican operative with deep ties to the Koch political networkhttps://t.co/NPlUwraJC6 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2021

3. Another major group, No Left Turn, was essentially a non-entity until its founder @NoLeftTurnElana started appearing on Tucker Carlson's showhttps://t.co/NPlUwraJC6 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2021

4. The @1776ProjectPac is run by a political consultant who "has worked on dozens of political campaigns." The group has partnered with former Trump cabinet official Ben Carson to rally opposition to school boards. https://t.co/NPlUwraJC6 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2021

5. The point is less about changing public schools than in creating a potent cultural issue that can be exploited by Republican political candidates. For updates and more accountability journalism, sign up for the newsletter –> https://t.co/TfpCItdVSo — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2021

No, Judd. The point is protecting our children’s emotional, mental, and physical health by fighting the public school corruption that’s led to things like Critical Race Theory education and, say, covering up sexual assaults.

The idea that the massive nationwide outpouring of anger and concern over the way public schools are run is "orchestrated by political operatives" is delusional. But helpful to us — keep believing that, Judd! https://t.co/WI8NPhf6cR — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 14, 2021

Just because Judd Legum puts the “ass” in “astroturf” doesn’t mean everyone else does.