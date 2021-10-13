We’ve been waiting to hear from Loudoun County Public Schools after Luke Rosiak’s bombshell story about the school board having Scott Smith arrested for getting upset that his ninth-grade daughter was allegedly raped by a “gender fluid” student and LCPS didn’t seem to give a damn (the “gender fluid” student in question was also arrested for sexually assaulting a female student at the school he was transferred to after the incident with Smith’s daughter).

Because of Smith drawing attention to LCPS apparent attempted coverup, Smith was held up as evidence that parents who voice concerns about their children to public school boards are domestic terrorists.

Well, LCPS is really, really sorry about all that.

Except no they’re not:

NEW: Statement from Loudoun County Public Schools on the two alleged assaults that it appears to have covered up. pic.twitter.com/sOb0OlIYVR — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 13, 2021

Is this a joke? — staci streich (@urokwme) October 13, 2021

It reads like a joke. Like a sick, demented joke.

Notable that the statement expresses no condolences to the alleged victim or her father except to apparently defend the decision to forcibly remove Scott Smith from the June LCPS board meeting. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 13, 2021

Sometimes it’s what’s not said that actually speaks the loudest.

This is 3 paragraphs of meaningless drivel ending with the statement that the parent was not registered to speak. Which has absolutely nothing to do with the preceding drivel. — Inmate 050 Re-Ed Camp 952 (@ChasePlace532) October 13, 2021

They seem to have a bigger issue that the victim's father didn't register to speak. https://t.co/UB2Rt9gjy7 — Blank (@terdye) October 13, 2021

Oh no! The father of the anally-raped girl did not register to speak?! He should be in jail! — Hoplite (@Hoplite56256373) October 13, 2021

That last sentence was so out of place and pathetic. Like that justifies what they did to him at the board meeting. — Person (@waitwhat_2000) October 13, 2021

Incredible to close this wild 2 day late statement with "the Dad didn't ask permission to speak at the school board meeting." https://t.co/dBlKJgEaS4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2021

LCPS concluding by impugning Scott Smith’s behavior and character is certainly a bold strategy.

Sounds like a lot of mumbo jumbo to justify having a young girl have to go to school with her attacker and the school did squat. — Culturetreats (@MaalEduardo) October 13, 2021

So something happened then. And this does not address in the slightest the actions taken against the father. Also, if the board is not informed of alleged sexual assaults, how can the board then say none ever occurred? https://t.co/Y5VF8vKVe8 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 13, 2021

Lying dirtbags. The school board is actually claiming that it didn't know about a violent rape in one of its own schools in May until the Daily Wire told them about it this week. https://t.co/ceQgi1A0pj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 13, 2021

Essentially admitting to what Scott Smith is claiming and that the school board was bald-faced lying out of sheer ignorance in claiming there were no problems. Yeah, I'd be royally pissed as a parent as well.

Hope they enjoy the huge lawsuit they're going to get slapped with. — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) October 13, 2021

They deserve to get slapped with a lot more than just a lawsuit.

Wow. That's a ballsy ass statement. The parents of Loudoun County should overturn that entire school system for this. https://t.co/MZIDCFJ3fN — tattoosncupcakes (@temporaryreject) October 13, 2021

Corrupt public education establishment. Burn it down and start over. https://t.co/9yU5YkSryj — NewJerseyDork_Defiant! (@NathanWurtzel) October 13, 2021

