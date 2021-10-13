Earlier this week, the Daily Wire published an explosive story by Luke Rosiak detailing Loudoun County Public Schools’ terrifying crusade against Scott Smith, whose ninth-grade daughter was allegedly raped in a school bathroom by a “gender fluid” male student wearing a skirt. After being transferred to a new school, the alleged rapist was arrested for another sexual assault.

In June, LCPS lectured the public for worrying about a "red herring," saying the district had 0 bathroom assaults on record. It quietly transferred the boy charged in the May 28 assault to a new school. October 6, he was arrested for a new sex assault inside a classroom there. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

According to AG Merrick Garland and the Biden administration’s criteria, Smith is a “domestic terrorist” who should have shown deference to the school system that tried to cover up the alleged sexual assault of his daughter.

Trying to imagine the media/left’s total meltdown if the Bill Barr DOJ labeled the father of a rape victim a domestic terrorist to silence parents from speaking out at school board meetings. Merrick Garland’s role as craven political hatchet man continues. https://t.co/e9r5YZd79C — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2021

Outside of the Daily Wire and other right-leaning media outlets, Smith’s abuse at the hands of LCPS has been largely ignored.

So, regardless of how you may feel about Fox News, they absolutely deserve credit for giving oxygen to what should be a national story in the mainstream media:

Do you know what wasn't covered by ABC, CBS, and NBC tonight? The Loudoun County School Board allegedly covering up the rape of a 14-year-old girl to pass a transgender bathroom policy: pic.twitter.com/8VfO47lYni — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2021

Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper are evidently too busy to speak to Scott Smith, but FNC host Laura Ingraham is not:

And here's Scott Smith, the father of the victim, speaking to Laura Ingraham about going to the school board meeting, how he was misled by the prosecutor and told to keep quiet if he wanted justice, and his disgust with the DOJ calling him a "domestic terrorist." pic.twitter.com/GcdZ4WJsXo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2021

Heartbreaking. Disturbing. Infuriating.

Scott Smith’s story should be headlining the primetime shows on every news network, not just Fox News.

SHAME. How can one call itself a news organization when it blacks out coverage of a story like this, which has such broad impact on the safety of our children and education? And they wonder why ratings and trust of the media continue to tank. https://t.co/GIEY5Cw2s9 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 13, 2021

It’s what they refuse to report that we all need to know. https://t.co/uhjBoI1u9J — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) October 13, 2021

What else aren’t they reporting?