David Frum has a new piece in The Atlantic about how important it is for the next president to want peace in Ukraine:

The next president as Ukraine peacemaker. https://t.co/h7MMG1JTck — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 20, 2023

Frum writes:

The next president will almost certainly inherit some kind of peace in Ukraine. As the economist Herb Stein said, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” This war cannot go on forever, certainly not at its current intensity. It will stop or dwindle into a cease-fire, official or otherwise. The potential contenders for the 2024 U.S. presidential election talk about how to deal with the conflict, but by the time one of them gets the job, he or she will most likely face the question of how to deal with the aftermath.

Sounds like David Frum has an awful lot of faith in the Biden administration to end Russia’s war on Ukraine in less than two years! Good for him, we guess.

Anyway, Glenn Greenwald can’t help but be amused, in an irritated, annoyed sort of way:

It's just stunning – and a testament to how accountability-free US media and politics are – that even on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War he helped sell from the WH, @DavidFrum not only lacks the decency to shut up but is lecturing everyone on how war is vital for peace: https://t.co/nvnmRB5Ea5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2023

Journalism needs more Matt Lee's @APDiploWriter and less propagandists luke Frum. Instead, they reward the spinsters like Psaki with shows on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/nRMOTzvGCO — Steve- living in dystopian times (@abetterworld98) March 20, 2023

And speaking of Jen Psaki, Greenwald has some thoughts on her, too:

Please look at how well-trained @jrpsaki is for spewing outright lies with a straight face and authoritative tone. Imagine how rotted and empty your soul has to be to say stuff like this just for careerist advancement. These are the people who lecture you on "disinformation."👇 https://t.co/bUXJ3xxXGT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2023

Years of literally studying to be a careerist liar – as that clip above plainly demonstrates – produces a lifetime of doing things like this.👇 Good luck on your new MSNBC show, Jen, where you'll undoubtedly spend your time lecturing everyone on the dangers of "disinformation": pic.twitter.com/oFGlec0oqj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2023

She’s definitely earned her own MSNBC show, that’s for sure.

By the way, do any NBC News reporters or MSNBC hosts stop for even one second and ask what it says about them that Jen Psaki can go from lying to serve the US Security State and the Biden WH to doing their jobs, without having to change a single thing? She just fits right in: pic.twitter.com/T35sZYdvNL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2023

To answer Greenwald’s question, no. Neither NBC News reporters nor MSNBC hosts stop for even one second and ask what it says about them that someone like Psaki just fits right in. Because they’re all hacks, just like Psaki.

It’s of course worth noting that Jen Psaki isn’t the only White House press secretary to make the leap to the media. Republican presidents’ press secretaries have done it, too. But as far as we can remember, Psaki’s the only one who’s gotten her own show. And, unlike with Republican press secretary alumni, Psaki’s pretending she’s not a partisan. And MSNBC is more than willing to enable her.

