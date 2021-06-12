Fairly recent history was again memory-holed today during CNN’s Jake Tapper’s interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki:

Being a Democrat or member of the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) means never having to subject yourself to any pangs of self-awareness, but Glenn Greenwald wasn’t having any of that, considering the source:

@RedSteeze had this to add:

And nobody on CNN was about to remind Psaki about any of this (if they haven’t already had it expunged from their memories).

